On Monday, May 17 the Princeton boys golf team headed to Duluth for Duluth East High School’s Northland Invitational.

The Tigers claimed the top spot in the standings, shooting a 309 which was four strokes better than second place finishers Cloquet-Esko and Duluth East.

Princeton’s Noah Temp and Cloquet-Esko’s Karson Patten were the medal winners, with each golfer shooting a 74 on the day.

Joining Temp in the top-12 were Luke Dufner with a 77, Lucas Ostlund with a 78, and Jacob Patnode with an 80. Also finishing for the Tigers were Liam Dufner (89), and Chase Grant (110).

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

