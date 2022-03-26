Operation Round Up recently awarded a grant to Helping Paws, Inc. in the amount of $3,000 for trained service dogs for people with PTSD. Operation Round Up Director Connie Erickson (center) presented the grant to (from left to right) Rane Noble, volunteer and foster home trainer; Gilly, assistant dog in training; Chuck Noble, volunteer and co-trainer; Alyssa Golob, Executive Director; and Jonathan Kramer, Communication Coordinator.
Operation Round Up recently awarded a grant to Relate Counseling in the amount of $5,000 to support a 24-hour answering service for counseling needs. Operation Round Up director Connie Erickson (left) presented the grant to Nakisa Vaezzadeh, Individual Giving Manager (right).
(Submitted photos)
Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association members who participate in Operation Round Up donated grants totaling $79,967 in February 2022. Operation Round Up has awarded more than $4.6 million since it began in 1994.
Operation Round Up participants allow their electric bills to be rounded up to the nearest dollar. The rounded amount is then used for donations to fund local programs. Approximately 90% of Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association’s members participate in the Operation Round Up program and contribute a total of approximately $19,500 each month. Operation Round Up’s board manages the generated money, which is held in a trust fund. Through a selection process and review of guidelines, the ORU trust board evaluates funding requests on a bimonthly basis.
The Operation Round Up trust board awarded the following donations on behalf of Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association members at their February meeting:
• $7,500, Angel Foundation, funds to provide financial assistance for low income adults with cancer.
• $2,500, Open Doors for Youth, funds for Connections program for youth experiencing homelessness.
• $7,000, Can Do Canines, funds to support an assistance dog.
• $3,000, Helping Paws, funds for trained service dogs for people with PTSD.
• $7,500, Hope Chest for Breast Cancer Foundation, funds to provide financial assistance to breast cancer patients.
• $5,000, Relate Counseling Center, funds to support a 24-hour answering service for counseling needs.
• $1,000, Rise, Inc., funds to support purchase of webcam system to improve virtual services.
• $34,467, local food shelves.
• $10,000, Community Action Partnership of Hennepin County, funds provide low-income energy assistance.
Those interested in Operation Round Up funds can find an application and learn more about the types of activities Operation Round Up supports by visiting Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association’s website at bit.ly/2Jvv6gv, sending an email to oru@whe.org or calling the Administrator to the Trust, Lisa, and leaving a message at 763-477-3000 extension 6126. Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric utility that provides power to rural Wright County and western Hennepin County. The cooperative has been a corporate citizen to the area since 1937 and currently serves more than 57,500 electric accounts. It is headquartered in Rockford.
