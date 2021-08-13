On Aug. 2, Jason Daniel Guggenberger, 40, of Buffalo, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance and a Wright County warrant for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance violation.

On Aug.4, Mark Andrew Boedigheimer, 55, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for third degree DWI violations.

On Aug. 4, Jamie Glen Fry, 30, of Delano, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.

On Aug. 5, Clayton Florian Buchberger, 40, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.

On Aug. 7, Tracy James Taylor, 60, of Elk River, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.

There were no property damage accidents, five personal injury accidents, seven hit and run accidents and two car/deer accidents.

There were six arrests for DWI, two underage consumption arrests, no school bus stop arm violations and 84 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.

