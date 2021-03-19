On March 12, Alexander Daniel Bolt, 30 of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of domestic assault.

On March 13, Daniel Jonathan Miller, 30 of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of second degree DWI.

There were nine Property Damage Accidents, two personal injury accidents, two hit and run accidents and four car deer accidents.

There were five arrests for DWI, no underage consumption arrests, no school bus stop arm violations and 107 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.

