Representatives from FEMA will host a Flood Map Information Open House for communities in Wright County Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. located at Wright County Government Center at 3650 Braddock Ave. NE, Suite 1105, Buffalo. The open house will give residents a chance to review preliminary versions of the recently completed Flood Insurance Study (FIS) report and its accompanying preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs).
The FIS and the FIRMs provide base flood (also known as the 1% -annual-chance event) information, designate areas that are subject to significant flood hazards within county, and offer information that public officials may use to guide development in the floodplain.
Experts at the open house will help residents understand flood risk and flood insurance, floodplain development regulations and the mapping process in Wright County. The newly prepared preliminary floodplain maps can also be reviewed at the meeting.
Once the maps become effective, they will be used as the basis for flood insurance ratings as well as local flood protection regulations adopted under the National Flood Insurance Program. FEMA encourages public officials to use the maps to assist planning processes and prepare communities to quickly respond to and recover from future events.
Property owners, realtors, lenders and insurance agents are urged to take advantage of this opportunity to learn more about flood risk and hazard mitigation within their community. Digital files of the Preliminary FIRM and FIS report can be downloaded from fema.gov/preliminaryfloodhazarddata.
If you need a reasonable accommodation (sign language interpreters, Braille, CART, etc.), send an e-mail to FEMA-Region5-FloodInsuranceOutreach@fema.dhs.gov at least 48 hours before the event. Last minute requests will be accepted but may not be possible to fulfill.
