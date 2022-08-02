Representatives from FEMA will host a Flood Map Information Open House for communities in Wright County Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. located at Wright County Government Center at 3650 Braddock Ave. NE, Suite 1105, Buffalo. The open house will give residents a chance to review preliminary versions of the recently completed Flood Insurance Study (FIS) report and its accompanying preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs).

The FIS and the FIRMs provide base flood (also known as the 1% -annual-chance event) information, designate areas that are subject to significant flood hazards within county, and offer information that public officials may use to guide development in the floodplain.

