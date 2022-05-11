- Mark Boedigheimer, 56, of St. Michael, was sentenced for gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation to 365 days jail; 335 days stayed for four years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay restitution, complete Intensive Supervision Program, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, continue with chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
- Gregory Martinez, 21, of St. Michael, was sentenced on felony assault in the second degree to a stay of execution for seven years on conditions of probation, serve 238 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, attend a support group and provide verification, undergo mental health treatment and follow all recommendations, remain medically compliant, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Tuesday, April 26
- Heather Kuphal, 35, of Rockford, was sentenced for felony aid and abet theft to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 18 days jail, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, complete cognitive skill training, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
