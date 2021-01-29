Travis Eric Johnson, 27, of Loretto, was sentenced on Jan. 20 for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 361 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve four days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, serve 30 days a year on electronic home monitoring at the discretion of probation agent, complete 40 hours community service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.

