As widely known, the U.S., including the state of Minnesota, is experiencing an unprecedented workforce shortage. Healthcare workers in particular are in short supply. Because of this reality, Saint Therese is holding a series of information sessions in August to proactively generate interest in employment at its senior community in Corcoran that won’t open until summer 2024.
“These are unprecedented times in our industry,” said Kym Fisher, Chief Human Resource Officer, Saint Therese. “Because of that we need to find new, bold ways to educate potential employees about Saint Therese and get them interested in working for us two years ahead of time.”
The information sessions will be held Aug. 4, 9 and 11, from 5 – 7 p.m., at Saint Therese of Corcoran’s leasing office in Maple Grove (6450 Wedgewood Road, Suite 105, Maple Grove). If interested, people can call 763-230-0022 or register at sainttherese.org/jumpstart.
During the sessions, people will learn more about Saint Therese, its new Corcoran community, jobs that will be available, and learn about its priority employment program. This program includes: a sign-on bonus up to $10,000; 40 hours of additional paid PTO; membership to its wellness facilities; $25 monthly campus cash; and $200 toward Saint Therese branded items and/or uniform allowance.
Saint Therese of Corcoran will hire positions in nursing, dining services, maintenance, housekeeping, activities, pastoral care and administration.
Saint Therese of Corcoran will be located just south of City Hall along County Road 116. Its initial phase will include a variety of multi-story buildings with 154 apartments for independent and assisted living. It will also offer state-of-the-art amenities like a wellness spa, an open-air amphitheater, and a golf simulator. Groundbreaking will occur in early September.
