As widely known, the U.S., including the state of Minnesota, is experiencing an unprecedented workforce shortage. Healthcare workers in particular are in short supply. Because of this reality, Saint Therese is holding a series of information sessions in August to proactively generate interest in employment at its senior community in Corcoran that won’t open until summer 2024.

“These are unprecedented times in our industry,” said Kym Fisher, Chief Human Resource Officer, Saint Therese. “Because of that we need to find new, bold ways to educate potential employees about Saint Therese and get them interested in working for us two years ahead of time.”

