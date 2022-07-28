WH sponsors local students’ trip to DC for youth tour

(Submitted photo)

Bethany Yu (second from left) and other Youth Tour students enjoying a Washington Nationals baseball game.

 (Submitted photo)

Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association is sponsoring a high school junior each year for the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association Youth Tour trip to Washington, D.C. The trip resumed this year after a two-year break due to the pandemic, and WH sponsored Bethany Yu, a junior from Wayzata High School.

The Youth Tour offers an all-expenses-paid, six-day trip for a high school junior or senior, sponsored by their local cooperative. Yu was one of 36 Minnesotan students, joining 1,900 others from across the country. On the journey, students met with federal legislators representing Minnesota to learn about different issues affecting cooperatives around the U.S. Yu said she “could not think of a better way to experience Washington D.C.”

