To the Editor:
Upcoming school referendum. As another year comes, we again look at a taxing the homeowner to provide funding for the school district. I question why is it always a property owner who is looked at to fund these referendums?
Being a homeowner does not mean you have extra funds to provide to anyone else. Homeowners also have upkeep, property taxes, unexpected maintenance costs, utilities bills, medical bills, trying to save for rainy days and providing food for their families. No free lunch for homeowners. Many are on fixed incomes in retirement or soon reaching retirement.
It is the unknown cost for a homeowner is the school referendum. Last year’s referendum would have been horrible if past as it was a fluctuating referendum based on property values and inflation. Many homes in the area have a $70,000 to 100,00 increase in value in the last year due to the growth of Albertville and St. Michael. This would have been devastating for some and would have required tightening the belt to a point some may have not been able to stay a homeowner.
Now with the current inflation, interest rates going up, cost of living coming up for everything we purchase a new tax on homeowners is not a plus to the community as a whole. I believe it is time we start to think outside the box and look a city-wide sales tax that would provide funding on an ongoing basis and would tax everyone (fair) who buys a product or service in the St. Michael/Albertville community. Two cents per sale or whatever figure we can come up with based on what are the number of sales at our establishments per year.
Think when you vote. This may help the school but how does it harm the rest of the community? We can do better for the community when we all have a stake in the game. Thanks, and have a great day.
Greg Johnson
St. Michael
