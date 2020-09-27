Rogers area drivers are being invited to share their thoughts about Minnesota roadways. University of Minnesota researchers are seeking volunteers to participate in an online research study about Minnesota roadway designs.
People can share their knowledge and perceptions of high-risk intersection roadway designs, watch videos to learn about the experiences of MN residents, and share feedback.
To be eligible, people must have a valid driver’s license, regularly drive on Minnesota roadways, and have no hearing loss that inhibits everyday conversation. The volunteer study is expected to take 20 minutes to complete and can be found here: umn.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_em30QrWwzOpG28Z
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.