Rogers area drivers are being invited to share their thoughts about Minnesota roadways. University of Minnesota researchers are seeking volunteers to participate in an online research study about Minnesota roadway designs.

People can share their knowledge and perceptions of high-risk intersection roadway designs, watch videos to learn about the experiences of MN residents, and share feedback.

To be eligible, people must have a valid driver’s license, regularly drive on Minnesota roadways, and have no hearing loss that inhibits everyday conversation. The volunteer study is expected to take 20 minutes to complete and can be found here: umn.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_em30QrWwzOpG28Z

