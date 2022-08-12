I moved into our current house, which was built in 1968, in 1988. The yard was professionally landscaped with bushes, trees and lots of river rock, which was all the rage at that time. The house was surrounded by the stuff, as well as the perimeters of the yard.
The landscaping had not been touched since about 1970. There was an inch of debris over all the river rock, with its own layer of weeds and small trees. Bushes were dead, dying or overgrown. I spent the first few years cutting things back and tearing out English ivy entangled with the roofing. I ripped up the healthiest growth of the deadly nightshade in the upper Midwest.
In my youth, gardens meant produce. I spent my summers picking corn, beans, peas, strawberries, and red and black raspberries from my grandfather’s plots. Strawberries really do grow in straw. They were home to spiders that would bite me when I reached in to pick them (pick the strawberries, not the spiders). I still don’t like strawberries.
I knew a lot about picking fruits and vegetables but nothing about floral gardening. To learn anything, I read. I joined the Minnesota State Horticultural Society and read their journal Northern Gardener. I discovered Don Engebretson, his gardening books and his website The Renegade Gardener. I read and read.
I learned from Don the importance of foliage in the garden for long-lasting color and interest. I was fortunate to have him landscape my yard and house. I was a pretty easy client. When asked for direction, I gave him my price point and a request for plants that are hard to kill. He put in a lovely backdrop of trees and shrubs around my house and yard. I have a wide collection of ninebark bushes.
Then, someone gave me a hosta and it changed my life.
Hostas are wonderful, diverse and very easy to grow. Over time I’ve collected about 26 different varieties. I recently discovered miniature hostas and have started a small collection. Then I attended a hosta convention and realized my hostas are just the tip of the hosta iceberg.
My other easy-to-grow, hard-to-kill plants are: hardy geranium, bleeding heart, coral bells, meadowsweet queen of the prairie, lamium, beardtongue and Solomon’s seal. Please note that I have killed many ‘easy to grow’ plants such as turtle head, obedient plant, brown-eyed susan. When I say the above plants are hard to kill, I mean it.
In another league of easy to grow is sedum. These are plants where you break off a tip, stick it in the ground, add some water and walk away. They are rather edgy and have a charm of their own. The low-growing ones make great ground cover.
You can grow hardy roses as well. Shrub roses, particularly those originating from Canada or Minnesota, are a good bet. Nearly wild is a compact pink shrub rose that blooms all summer long. John Cabot is a great Canadian climbing rose. These roses make you look like you know what you are doing.
I find my garden a continuing source of beauty and challenge. Out of my seven garden beds, I am always dissatisfied with two. I am currently in a battle to the death with some raspberry bushes encroaching on my west bed. There is always something to do. And I am sure in my ventures I will discover yet another hosta to make my own.
