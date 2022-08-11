Here are some local events happening throughout the northwest metro’s Three Rivers Park District locations in the coming weeks.
Free Family Fun Day: Bears
Eastman Nature Center in the Elm Creek Park Reserve in Dayton will also host a Free Family Fun Day Sunday, Aug. 14, from 1 to 3 p.m., all about bears. Stop by anytime to learn about the largest omnivore in the state, touch bear artifacts, and hike along the bear trivia trail. This program is free and open to all ages. Children 11 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Women, Woods and Wine Hike
On Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Eastman Nature Center, enjoy the company of other women on a leisurely hike and finish the evening with conversation in the front yard and, if you desire, a glass of wine brought from home. Bring a lawn chair and your favorite beverage. The cost to attend and reservations are required by two days prior. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. This program is designed for women ages 21+.
What’s Inside
Also at Eastman Nature Center Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, uncover the mysteries hidden within nature at the “What’s Inside” program. Peel away layers and discover secrets inside of several different natural objects, like an abandoned hornets’ nest, view camp-kid curated favorite nature finds under microscopes, and make own “slides.” The cost to attend and reservations are required by four days prior. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. This program is for ages seven and older and children 11 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
50+ Adventures: Stand-up Paddleboard Lesson
For people ages 50 and older new to Stand-up Paddleboards or those wanting a refresher, come to Fish Lake Regional Park in Maple Grove Friday, Aug. 19, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. for a lesson on the fundamentals of stand-up paddleboarding. The lesson will be at a slow pace, with easy to moderate physical activity, depending on your choice. Flexibility is needed for sitting or kneeling on board, and strength and balance are needed for standing, but standing is optional. Equipment will be provided. The cost to attend and reservations are required by two days prior. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation.
Adapted Lake Kayaking
Also at Fish Lake Regional Park Saturday, Aug. 20, from noon to 3 p.m., join staff as they help you adapt a boat to your body and abilities, and then take to the lake with Adapted Lake Kayaking. This program, designed for paddlers with disabilities, starts on land for individualized adaptations to boats and paddles and then gets on the water. Practice paddling strokes and maneuvering your boat and then go on a tour of the lake. All equipment, including high-back seats with side supports, will be provided. If you have a seat pad you would like to use and are comfortable getting it wet, bring it. The cost to attend and reservations are required by two days prior. This program is for ages 12+ and children 17 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
