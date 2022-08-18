Here are some local events happening throughout the northwest metro’s Three Rivers Park District locations in the coming weeks.
Free Family Fun Day: Monarchs — At Eastman Nature Center in Elm Creek Park Reserve Sunday, Aug. 21, from 1 to 3 p.m., meet and tag monarchs preparing for their 2,000-mile journey to Mexico. Guests will also see them in different life stages, learn about tagging research, and search for caterpillars and other insects. This program is free and open to all ages, and guests can drop in at any time. Children 11 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Free Family Fun Day: Nature Games — On Saturday, Aug. 27, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Eastman Nature Center, Three Rivers Park District staff will lead several kinds of nature games for kids. Have you ever gotten to the park and not known what to do if a playground, swim pond, or nature center is not available? These prop-less and playful activities will develop creativity, collaboration, big-body skills, and confidence for both kids and adults. This program is free and open to ages five and older. Children 11 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Pedal to Picnic — Also Saturday, Aug.27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Eastman Nature Center, tune up bikes, pack a picnic lunch, and go on a five to seven-mile round trip on paved trails from the nature center to a special spot in Elm Creek for lunch. This is a great opportunity for adults to enjoy time with the kids in their lives. Participants will review basic bike safety and trail etiquette, and explore nature. A well-maintained bike, helmet, and a tasty lunch for each person is required. The cost to attend and reservations are required. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. This program is for ages eight and older and children 11 years or younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Prairie Seed Collection — Come to Elm Creek Park Reserve Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and help restore the prairie by collecting native wildflower seed. Volunteers increase the amount and diversity of seed planted annually in over 1,600 acres of restored prairie managed by Three Rivers. Learn about the prairie’s rich history and how to identify many of the plants. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old or be accompanied by a responsible adult. Groups are welcome but must have at least one adult per eight youths. This program is free and registration is required. To register, call 763-559-6700. This program is open to ages 12 and older.
