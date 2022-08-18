Here are some local events happening throughout the northwest metro’s Three Rivers Park District locations in the coming weeks.

Free Family Fun Day: Monarchs — At Eastman Nature Center in Elm Creek Park Reserve Sunday, Aug. 21, from 1 to 3 p.m., meet and tag monarchs preparing for their 2,000-mile journey to Mexico. Guests will also see them in different life stages, learn about tagging research, and search for caterpillars and other insects. This program is free and open to all ages, and guests can drop in at any time. Children 11 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

