Enjoy the holiday weekend and take a swim in Three Rivers Parks. The swim ponds at Elm Creek Park Reserve and Lake Minnetonka Regional Park will open Memorial Day weekend. The swim ponds are open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Labor Day.
Featuring filtered, chlorinated water and sandy beaches, the swim ponds offer all the advantages of a lakeside beach with the clean, treated water of a traditional swimming pool.
Admission for the upland chlorinated swim ponds at Elm Creek Park Reserve and Lake Minnetonka Regional Park is $5 for a daily pass or $18 for a season pass. People can save time at the swim pond by purchasing a season pass online at ThreeRiversParks.org. The swim ponds are free for children under age 1.
Beaches
Nothing says summer like a day at the beach! The beaches of Three Rivers Park District will open Memorial Day weekend. Beach hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Labor Day. Three Rivers’ beaches are conveniently located near picnic areas, creative play areas, trails, campgrounds, visitor centers and other amenities.
Swimming at Park District lakeside beaches is free. Three Rivers Park District operates lakeside family-friendly beaches that are unguarded at the following locations:
• Baker Park Reserve (main beach and south, campground)
• Bryant Lake Regional Park
• Carver Park Reserve (Lake Auburn campground beach)
• Cedar Lake Farm Regional Park
• Cleary Lake Regional Park
• Fish Lake Regional Park
• French Regional Park
• Lake Rebecca Park Reserve
Safety guidelines
Swimming is at your own risk and swimmers are reminded to stay within the designated swimming area. For sanitary reasons, children are not allowed to wear diapers in the water at Park District swim ponds or beaches. Rubberized swim briefs are required. Children must be under adult supervision at all times.
Parents and guardians are reminded that the lifeguards on duty at Three Rivers swim ponds are no substitute for adult supervision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.