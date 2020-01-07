The St. Michael Albertville wrestling team placed second in the “The Clash”, a 32-team dual meet tourney, Jan. 3 and 4 at Rochester Community College.
The Knights won five dual meets and lost one in the two day event that attracts high school wrestling teams from all over the U.S.
STMA won their first five dual meets, before losing to Shakopee, the number one rated team in Minnesota “AAA”, by a score of 30-25. The Knights are ranked third in the state in class “AAA”. Shakopee is also ranked number twenty-two in the nation by national wrestling publications.
STMA won all three duals on Friday, defeating Rapid City Central (South Dakota) by score of 64-5, then cruised past Liberty (Arizona) by a score of 46-13, before downing the number one seed in their pool,
Don Bosco (Iowa) by a score of 35-18. On Saturday, the Knights were put in the pool of the four first place teams from Friday, where they wrestled a round-robin dual meet format. They defeated Minisink Valley (New York) by a score of 40-24, then edged Wavery-Shell Rock (Iowa) 31-25, before falling to Shakopee, the tourney championship team.
Senior Jonah Hayes (152 pounds) was the lone Knight wrestler to be named to the “All-Tournament” team, where one wrestler per weight class earned such distinction. Hayes went 6-0 (win-loss) with two pins.
Cole Becker (138) was also 6-0 with two pins, while Jed Wester (120) was 5-0 with two pins. Landon Robideau
(106) and Wyatt Lidberg (182) each won 5 matches and lost 1, for the tourney, while Parker Janssen (113), Hayden LeMonds (160), and Carl Leuer (170), each went 4-2 (win-loss). Travis Smith (132) and Toby Dehn (220) posted 3-3 records for the tourney, with Isaiah Mlsna (126), OP Johnson (145), and Owen Vike, each picking up a pair of victories, and Boden Sperr (195) and Luke Browning each winning one match, contributing to the team’s success.
STMA coach Josh Joriman commented, The guys battled hard throughout the tournament. The Clash can be a grind for the guys, but they stepped up to the challenge and gave their best effort each time they stepped onto the mat. They showed a lot of grit and pride throughout each dual. They competed hard, not only for themselves, but also for each other.”
The Knight wrestlers next host Lake Conference opponent, Eden Prairie, on Thursday Jan. 9, with the JV match starting at 5 PM, varsity to follow. They then travel to Stillwater for the Stillwater Stampede Tourney Saturday Jan. 11, where varsity and JV both compete starting at 9 AM at Stillwater High School.
