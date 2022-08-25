STMA plans to add spring break for coming school year

The St. Michael Albertville School Board discussed adding a spring break for the 2022-23 school year at its Aug. 15 meeting.
At the board’s previous meeting, it agreed to consider changing the 2024-25 school calendar and look into having spring breaks every year, instead of the current practice of every other year. A survey in May showed that 64.7% chose spring break every year as a high priority and only 8.5% wanted spring break every other year. Other Lake Conference schools and area districts have spring break every year.
After hearing the feedback and realizing that there would be no spring break this school year since there was one during 2021-22 school year, the board asked Superintendent Dr. Ann Marie Foucault to explore the options of changing the 2022-23 calendar to have a spring break.
Foucault explained to the board that after meeting with the administration teams in all the schools they came up with two options for the 2022-23 calendar to allow for a spring break. Option A would change the calendar with spring break Feb. 17-24. Option B has spring break April 3-7 in the 2022-23 calendar.
According to Foucault, the addition of a spring break on the 2022-23 calendar would not affect other holidays on the calendar or the graduation date for seniors. Students in first through 11th grades need 165 teacher contact days by federal law. With the subtraction of four days – since each week in both options would have already had one day off – it would subtract the district’s snow days to only two snow days to keep the school year within the 165-day law.
If a spring break is approved for the coming school year and the district ends up having more than two snow days, students would have to make up the days missed. The administration preferred Option B with a spring break in April, since they believed Option A in February would be too close to exams.
“If admin says April is better than February, I’ll lean that way a little more,” Board Member Kari Dwinnell said. “I’d say from what we’re seeing, not just in Minnesota, but the nation in regard to teachers, I’d say we need to do it one way or another.”
The board approved putting the April spring break option for the 2022-23 calendar on the consent agenda to be approved at the Sept. 6 meeting.
Installation and maintenance of push button crosswalk
The School Board also approved the agreement between the cities of St. Michael, Albertville, Wright County and the school district to install a push button rectangular rapid flash beacon system for the crosswalk located on 50th St. NE and Lansing Ave NE.
The flashlight will provide more awareness for pedestrians and increase yielding percentages, according to Foucault.
“How it works when you want to put up a flash pattern like a rapid beacon, kids, pedestrians can push a button and it starts blinking,” Foucault said. “It increases safety for our students and as you know with the walk zone students will be walking a little more than usual.”
With the partnership, Wright County will pay 50% of the cost for the sign and then the cities of St. Michael, Albertville and the school district will have to pay $3,000 each.
Dome Rates
The board approved raising the rental fees for the St. Michael- Albertville Dome that is located at the St. Michael- Albertville High School for those associated or individuals located in the STMA school boundaries during the winter.
The rental fee for the Dome in November and December was raised by $20 per hour from $150 for half a field to $170 and $250 per hour for a full field to $270 per hour. From Jan. 1 through April 1, the price for field rentals in the dome was also raised. For half a field it was $175 an hour and was raised to $195 per hour. For a full field, it was $300 an hour and was raised to $320 an hour.
The outdoor turf field per hour fee from April until November was also raised by $20 per hour. Just the field cost $75 per hour and was raised to $95 per hour. For Field and Lights, it was $125 per hour and was raised to $145 per hour.
According to Community Director Maryellen Barthel, the changes in rates are to keep up with the rise in energy prices, especially after the very cold winter in 2021-22.
“The dome was full, I’d say about 90% full from January until we were done in April,” Barthel said. “The people used it, baseball was in there, softball, soccer, everyone was using it up until it went down.”
The rates have not been raised until the dome was first put up in 2019.
Other
The School Board also approved hiring one more cook and two more cook helpers. The three added positions will cost the school $18,000 to $36,000 and come from the food service budget. The new positions will help meet raised demand for school lunches.
