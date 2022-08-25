STMA plans to add spring break for coming school year

(Photo courtesy of the st. michael- albertville school board)

The St. Michael-Albertville School Board discussed adding a spring break to the 2022-23 school calendar. The change would not affect the graduation date for seniors.

The St. Michael Albertville School Board discussed adding a spring break for the 2022-23 school year at its Aug. 15 meeting.

At the board’s previous meeting, it agreed to consider changing the 2024-25 school calendar and look into having spring breaks every year, instead of the current practice of every other year. A survey in May showed that 64.7% chose spring break every year as a high priority and only 8.5% wanted spring break every other year. Other Lake Conference schools and area districts have spring break every year.

