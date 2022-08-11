STMA parent lobbies change school fight song

(Submitted photo)

St. Michael-Albertville parent Kara Lewis has been trying to get the district’s fight song on the school board agenda to change a few of the words to make it gender neutral.

A St. Michael-Albertville School District mother of three has been trying to get the school song changed since around 2017 and has not been able to gain support from the school board to do so.

Kara Lewis of St. Michael hopes to get the fight song changed so it can be more inclusive and gender-neutral. The St. Michael-Albertville fight song has been in existence since around 1968 when the school district started, according to Superintendent Dr. Ann-Marie Foucault.

Tags

Load comments