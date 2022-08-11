STMA parent lobbies change school fight song

A St. Michael-Albertville School District mother of three has been trying to get the school song changed since around 2017 and has not been able to gain support from the school board to do so.
Kara Lewis of St. Michael hopes to get the fight song changed so it can be more inclusive and gender-neutral. The St. Michael-Albertville fight song has been in existence since around 1968 when the school district started, according to Superintendent Dr. Ann-Marie Foucault.
The request to change the school song is specific to one line, which reads “while her loyal sons are shouting.” Lewis is lobbying to change the song to “While our loyal Knights are shouting,” which would be inclusive of all genders.
“The school song we have now was and still is out of date and does not support all the Knights,” Lewis said. “I stand for the school song, but it needs to stand for everybody.”
Lewis has found support in the high school’s music department, the High School Coaches Association and the Racial Equity Team. Lewis has also gained around 160 signatures on a petition from those in St. Michael-Albertville School District community.
Parent Kristin Skare also supports the change and has made a written request to the School Board.
“We play the fight song at athletic events, school events and academic events,” Skare said. “If the song represents our students, I think it is meaningful for the community to hear a song that reflects all of our students. I think the song brings us together as a community.”
Skare has two daughters in the district and noted in her letter that the top four academic students of the 2022 graduating class were women.
“My hope is that changing the language of the school song would help all STMA students feel welcome and help them envision a future where anything in the arts, athletics and academics is possible for them. Strong communities have strong schools,” Skare said. “I want our school song to reflect the entire community.”
School District reaction
Foucault said it is not as simple as changing two words though for the district to make the school song more inclusive.
“To review the song, we would take a collaborative approach as is our practice with just about everything we do,” Foucault said. “We would need to gather input from various stakeholders such as students, staff, parents, community members, alumni, etc. Once this is done we would need to have legal counsel review the recommended changes to ensure we are not violating any copyright or other applicable laws. We would also have to repaint the school song lyrics on the gym walls at the high school and Middle School West. All of this takes significant staff time and costs money (paint cost, custodian overtime, legal costs, time to run stakeholder focus groups, changes on website and more).”
Foucault said that with cutting 77 staff in the last two years the school does not have the funding or staff resources to change the fight song right now.
“At this time, changing the school song does not rise to a level that merits the use of further school resources or staff time,” Foucault said. “We must focus these resources on budget planning, running schools and other priorities as these issues have deep and immediate impacts on students and staff.”
An official poll has not been done on the impact students feel the fight song has on them, but Foucault said when asking around school this spring both staff and students said they do not know the lyrics to the fight song. The fight song is not in the school curriculum.
“I have been employed in the district for 22 years and lived in the community for 28 years and until February no one has raised this issue or even mentioned the school song to me,” Foucault said. “The bands play it but it is not part of our music or any other curriculum.”
How does the School Board agenda work?
Lewis has spoken at multiple School Board meetings during open forums where visitors not on the agenda can address the board. Open forum comments not recorded in the meeting minutes and the board does not address what the visitor says during the meeting. The board can also limit how many visitors can talk during one meeting.
The fight song has not been on the board’s meeting agenda. According to the district’s School Board Policy 203.5 School Board Meeting Agenda, “Persons wishing to place an item on the agenda must make a request to the school board chair or superintendent in a timely manner. The person making the request is encouraged to state the person’s name, address, purpose of the item, action desired, and pertinent background information. The chair and superintendent shall determine whether to place the matter on the tentative agenda.”
Members of the public cannot add agenda items, but are welcome to speak at the open forum during the meeting. Members of the public get three minutes to speak.
According to Greg Abbott, director of communications for the Minnesota School Board Association, school boards only need to show action items that are presented to the board to vote in their minutes.
St. Michael-Albertville, according to Foucault, complies with all state and federal laws including Title IX as well as school board policies.
“A member of the public does not determine the agenda of a board meeting,” Abbott said. “A member of the public can ask their board member to request an item be on the agenda. The board member can then ask the board chair to put the item on for the next meeting. If the chair declines, the board member can make a motion to amend the agenda to add an item. If the board member gets a second and a majority vote, the item can go on the agenda.”
Lewis hopes to attend more school board meetings and speak during open forums, continuing to try to get the fight song on the agenda.
“Hopefully it will get to the agenda,” Lewis said. “The board is motivated to pass another levy, and hoping they see that inclusion of all their students is important – in all issues – all the time. It’s important the board and superintendent know how to multitask and lead the school in the right direction, to maintain our excellence. Sometimes doing the right thing just needs to get done, and the school’s language is one such issue. Unfortunately, right now we don’t have that and the students are starting to see that. I’m hoping it gets better. It’s a small change with a big impact. We might have to work on getting new board members seated to see a change. We have time because the issue is not going away.”
The St. Michael-Albertville School Board’s meeting schedule can be found at bit.ly/3zrWo0j and is held at Middle School West, Door N.
