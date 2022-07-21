The St. Michael-Albertville School Board was introduced to the new food service supervisor and the two new high school assistant principals at its July 11 meeting.
The board also approved adding a new kindergarten teaching position.
Glen Ritter Food Service Supervisor
New Food Service Supervisor Glen Ritter introduced himself to the board. Ritter joins the St. Michael-Albertville School District this school year. He has been in school food service since 2004.
“I’m really passionate about doing this,” Ritter said. “I’ve really worked hard over my career to making an impact on the eating habits of kids and teaching kids to be adventurous eaters. That’s one thing I’m looking forward to carrying over here into the school district.”
Keri Neubauer named assistant principal
The new high school Assistant Principal Keri Neubauer was also introduced to the board. Neubauer comes from the Big Lake School District, where she worked for eight years. She has a background in special education.
“One of the things I’m really looking forward to is promoting student voice,” Neubauer said. “I look forward to very much getting started and being a part of the STMA family.”
Jasper Jonson named assistant principal
New high school Assistant Principal Jasper Jonson was also introduced to the board.
“I was really excited to come here because of the wonderful community of the teachers and support the community brings to the schools,” Jonson said.
Jonson comes from Minneapolis where he was a principal for the past seven years. Before that, he was a teacher in Robbinsdale and St. Louis Park. His background lies in special education.
“We have put them through the wringer when it comes to the interview process and there was no doubt in our minds that these two [Neubaurer and Jonson] rose to the top as the candidates that we want to have a part of our team, our family at STMA high school,” High School Principal John Reeves said to the board about the process of hiring the two assistant principals.
Adding one more kindergarten teacher
The board approved hiring another kindergarten teacher. According to Superintendent Ann-Marie Foucault, kindergarten enrollment has increased significantly over what was projected for the spring. Around 417 kindergartens are enrolled for the 2022-23 school year. A total of 380 was projected, an increase of 37 students.
There are currently 16 kindergarten classrooms with a current size of 25.9 students per room. This is over the district’s target number of only 20 kindergarten students in a class and higher than most first-grade classrooms.
“We’re pushing the limit on third and fourth grade at Fieldstone, we’re over 30 in classes,” Foucault said about the possibility of hiring more teachers for other grades in the future.
Adding one more full-time kindergarten teacher would make 17 classes and lower the class size to 24.4 to a kindergarten room.
The cost for one more kindergarten teacher is about $75,000. The increased enrollment of 37 kindergarten students will generate approximately $350,000 for the district so the cost of another teacher will be covered.
Other
The School Board also approved dates for filing affidavits of candidacy for election. Those who wish to file to be on the ballot to become a school board member must file with the school district clerk Aug. 2 through Aug. 16, by 5 p.m.
Those filing will have to pay a fee of $2. They must also be 21 years old or older, an eligible voter and must be a resident of the St. Michael-Albertville School District 30 days before the election.
