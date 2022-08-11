STMA looks at the future schedule of spring break

(Photo courtesy of the st. michael-albertville school board)
The St. Michael-Albertville School Board discussed changing future school calendars so there is a spring break every year, instead of every other. Out of the Lake District schools and other neighboring districts, St. Michael-Albertville is the only school district that does not have spring break every year.
(Photo courtesy of the st. michael-albertville school board)
The St. Michael- Albertville School Board approved putting a memorandum changing the 2024-25 school calendar so spring breaks are every year at its Aug. 1 meeting. Superintendent Dr. Ann-Marie Foucault asked the board for feedback on the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school calendars, which will be set in the fall of 2022 and possibly bring back spring break every year.
When the calendar changed in 2011, a survey from the Certified Staff Union showed that parents were split on wanting a spring break every other year to allow for the school to get out earlier at the end of the year or have spring break every year.
The district currently has spring break every other year. The same survey went out in May of this year and showed that 64.7% chose spring break every year as a high priority for the following school calendars and only 8.5% wanted spring break every other year. Other Lake Conference and area districts have spring break every year.
“Our students when I looked at the pandemic need a break, our staff members need a break and our parents want to spend time with our families,” Foucault said.
Since the previous school year had a spring break, the 2022-2023 school calendar does not include one. Board Member Kari Dwinnell asked how hard it would be to change this year’s school calendar to allow for a spring break.
According to Foucault, the board may change the school calendar if they wish, but it could change the date of graduation and it would mean reprinting the school calendar. The district does have around eight snow days they could use for spring break without possibly changing the graduation date.
Board Member Drew Scherber thought it would be too much changing of the calendar when families might already have made graduation plans and Board Member Hollee Saville said she would be in favor of looking into it if parents and students and staff could be surveyed. Foucault said she will look into it and bring it back to the board.
The board also approved having Election Day as a staff development day reviewed in the calendar processes so no students would be in the building during voting. Election Day will already be a staff development day in the 2022-23 school calendar.
Foucault walked the board through the process of setting the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school calendars, which will be set in the fall of 2022.
The comprehensive and transparent process for changing the calendar will consist of five phases. Phase one will be to meet with Education Minnesota before meeting with other groups to review recommendations from certified staff. The district does not need to take the group’s recommendations.
Phase two will be to compose an action team to draft the calendar. The action team will consist of representatives from the teachers union, principals union and support staff union. In phase three the administration team on Sept. 27 will review the draft calendar to make sure there are no date conflicts.
Phase four will include the parent/guardian and student action team, where a parent/guardian from each building and a high school student will review the draft. Membership in the two action teams is still to be determined. In phase five the final draft of the calendar will be presented to the school board in October or November for approval.
Substitute teacher pay
The board also approved keeping the substitute teacher pay at $165 a day, or $20.625 an hour, and hiring seven full-time, short-call substitutes for the 2022-23 school year at $185 per day. The pay rate for substitutes was changed at the Feb. 1 meeting for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year. But according to Foucault, with the staff shortage, the pay rate would keep the wage rate competitive to compete with regional schools. The short-call substitutes would be limited to 115 work days per year.
The changes to substitute pay will cost the district $25,000.
“I think this is a negligible cost for the opportunity cost [to students],” Board Member Saville said.
Other
During the open forum at the school board meeting, the board heard from four parents about a book in the ninth-grade curriculum, “Speak,” which touches on a teen girl who grapples with a sexual assault in her freshman year of high school.
Ten people attended the meeting to talk about the book and asked that the board remove it from the curriculum. They did limit speakers to four people per subject and allowed three minutes of time for each.
“It’s my understanding after meeting with different stakeholders that [the book] checks several boxes that need to be met to meet academic standards,” Albertville resident and city council member Walter Hudson said. “Very curious to know which one of those standards requires explicit graphic depictions of sexual assault. Just doesn’t seem necessary to me.”
Other parents who spoke read excerpts from the book and asked for the book to be removed from the curriculum. Michele Muns, who has had three high schoolers go through the curriculum, said that a class period does not give enough time for students to process the themes of the book.
The board does not address subjects brought to them during open forum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.