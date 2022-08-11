STMA looks at the future schedule of spring break

The St. Michael-Albertville School Board discussed changing future school calendars so there is a spring break every year, instead of every other. Out of the Lake District schools and other neighboring districts, St. Michael-Albertville is the only school district that does not have spring break every year.

The St. Michael- Albertville School Board approved putting a memorandum changing the 2024-25 school calendar so spring breaks are every year at its Aug. 1 meeting. Superintendent Dr. Ann-Marie Foucault asked the board for feedback on the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school calendars, which will be set in the fall of 2022 and possibly bring back spring break every year.

When the calendar changed in 2011, a survey from the Certified Staff Union showed that parents were split on wanting a spring break every other year to allow for the school to get out earlier at the end of the year or have spring break every year.

