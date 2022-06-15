STMA hosts state meet for second time, girls finish fifth overall

STMA’s Judsona Chea soars on her triple jump attempt.

STMA High School hosted the MSHSL state track and field meet for the second straight year June 9 through 11. The host school did not produce any champions but had several challengers.

Gabby Keefer competed in four events and medaled in all four, managing fifth place finishes in the 200-meter dash and triple jump, finishing eighth in the 100-meter dash and seventh in long jump.

Judsona Chea finished in sixth behind Keefer in the triple jump. Jacqueline Bergeron finished 10th in the pole vault. STMA’s 4x200 relay team finished ninth in their event.

Hannah Kvant finished eighth in the 300-meter hurdles, but Emma Duerr did not qualify for the 100-meter hurdle finals.

Ali Weimer finished third in the 3200-meter run and fourth in the 1600-meter run. Eighth-grader Emma Kvant finished seventh in the 400-meter dash. Cail Jahnke finished 16th in the high jump.

On the boys’ side, Max Keefer in triple jump and Sam Eicher in pole vault shared the highest finish with sixth place medals in each event.

The 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams failed to qualify for the finals. Sam Monseth missed qualifying for the 300-meter hurdles as well.

Caden Nordberg finished eighth in the 800-meter run and 11th in the 1600-meter run. Jarod Timlin finished 16th in the long jump.

The girls finished in the top five in overall score at the meet.

