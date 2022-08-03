The Pacesetter “Sweet 16” will again feature 32 of Minnesota’s best high school basketball teams competing for one title on Saturday and Sunday in Clemens Field House at the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph, Minnesota.

The St. Michael-Albertville girls have been invited as one of the top four teams in class 4A. They will square off against Mahtomedi in the first round in a 16-team bracket that includes Hopkins and Minnetonka.

