The Pacesetter “Sweet 16” will again feature 32 of Minnesota’s best high school basketball teams competing for one title on Saturday and Sunday in Clemens Field House at the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph, Minnesota.
The St. Michael-Albertville girls have been invited as one of the top four teams in class 4A. They will square off against Mahtomedi in the first round in a 16-team bracket that includes Hopkins and Minnetonka.
The teams are mixed by class in the first round with a team from each class in each group of four teams in the 16-team bracket.
The schedule for the games and times are as follows:
Saturday, August 6
GIRLS
8:30 a.m.
St. Michael-Albertville vs. Mahtomedi
Minnehaha Academy vs. Underwood
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart vs. Minnetonka
New Ulm vs. Stewartville
9:50 a.m.
Hopkins vs. Mayer Lutheran
Jordan vs. Pequot Lakes
Eden Prairie vs. DeLaSalle
Providence Academy vs. Grand Meadow
Second round girls’ games are 11:10 and 12:30 p.m.
BOYS
1:50 p.m.
New Life Academy vs. Park Center
Mahtomedi vs. Pequot Lakes
Benilde-St. Margaret’s vs. Hayfield
Hopkins vs. Caledonia
3:10 p.m.
Orono vs. Spring Grove
Minneapolis South vs. Plainview-Elgin-Millville
St. Thomas Academy vs. Wayzata
Cherry vs. Lake City
Second round boys’ games are 4:30 and 5:50 p.m.
Sunday girls’ games are 8:30 a.m. 9:50 a.m., 11:10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sunday boys’ games are 1:50, 3:10, 4:30, and 5:50 p.m.. All teams play two games each day, sitting out one game in between games. All games are open to the public.
The Hopkins’ girls won the Pacesetter “Sweet 16” championship in a tight game over Minnetonka last summer with alum Paige Bueckers, National College Player of the Year as a freshman in 2020-2021 at UConn, supporting them from the sidelines. Hopkins won the Minnesota High School 4A state title as well.
Brian Cosgriff, long-time head coach at Hopkins, is now the head coach at Minnetonka. The two teams are rivals and are likely to meet again in the Sweet 16 championship game.
Khalid El Amin, another Minnesota standout, who led UConn to an NCAA national championship and North High School to three state championships, now coaches at St. Thomas Academy. His team will be playing in the Sweet 16 also. High school coaches, however, are not able to coach their teams at this event.
The Pacesetter Sweet 16 is called “the greatest gathering of Minnesota talent under one roof all year” by Pacesetter director Jeff McCarron, who has also been publisher of Minnesota Basketball News since 1994. See the summer edition of MBBN at pacesettersports.net, which previews the “Sweet 16”.
