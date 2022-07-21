STMA discusses possible 2022 operating levy

After rejection in 2021, the St. Michael-Albertville School Board is considering going back to the taxpayers with a request for more funding.
The board at its July 11 meeting discussed two options for a 2022 operating levy that could be on the Nov. 8 election ballot.
The two options presented by Director of Business Services Kris Crocker would each include two questions that could be answered with a “yes” or “no.”
Options A and B would have a term of four years before needing to be re-approved. There would be no inflation added over the four years.
Estimated costs to taxpayers are based on a property’s average market value of $350,000. So if an operating levy is approved, homeowners will pay more or less depending on the value of their property.
Option A: Question one is a $4.9 million operating levy at a rate of $712 per pupil, costing taxpayers $517 yearly or $43 monthly. Question two for option A is $858 per pupil, an operating levy of$5.9 million, costing $644 per year or $54 per month.
Option B: Question one is a $5.2 million levy, calculated at a rate of $756 per pupil, costing taxpayers $555 yearly or $46 a month. Question two is $858 per pupil for a total of $5.9 million, costing taxpayers $644 per year or $54 per month.
The board unanimously favored Option B, but will not vote on the levy questions until Aug. 1.
“There’s an extra $300,000 in question two as question one on [option B] then there is A, that’s about three teachers or so, so you can look at it that way,” Board Member Drew Scherber said. “Pretty subjective, but every dollar matters to every family.”
Voters rejected a $7.9 million operating levy on the Nov. 8, 2021 ballot. The operating levy was proposed for 10 years, based on$1,195 per pupil. The district asked for additional funding because COVID-19 disrupted revenue and created unforeseen expenses, causing $7 million in lost revenue.
At the same time, a demographic study in 2020 showed there will be only 1-2% growth each year through 2021-2026. St. Michael-Albertville is also one of the lowest funded districts per-pupil revenue in the state due to the federal funding formula.
In 2020, the district cut $6 million in costs from the budget and laid off 70 staff members.
If an operating levy is not approved in 2022, according to the operating referendum steering team’s notes, the School District could need to reduce staff and programming by 30 to 35 full-time educators, depending on student enrollment numbers, eliminate middle school activities by $250,000 and reduce high school activities by $100,000.
If a $4.5 million operating levy is approved, current programming and activities could be maintained at the middle and high schools.
The steering committee, which reviewed the options before they were taken to the board, is made up of 22 members, including administration, parents of students, Albertville city officials, St. Michael city officials and St. Michael-Albertville community members. The committee did make a note at its May 24 meeting that a 10-year operating levy would be too long for community members, four years would be better, and that inflation added to the operating levy as proposed in 2021 levy would be too hard for taxpayers.
The next steps will be for the board to vote on a potential operating levy ballot question at its Aug. 1 meeting. If approved, they would communicate the operating levy plan to the community from August through November before the Nov. 8 election when taxpayers would vote on the two questions.
For more information go to bit.ly/3IAkl9X.
