STMA approves preliminary budget for 2022-23 school year

The St. Michael-Albertville School Board approved the 2022-2023 preliminary budget at its June 20 meeting. The preliminary budget has a total revenue of around $99 million and expenditures of around $99.7 million with a deficit of around $660,000.
According to the Director of Business Services Kris Crocker, even though the general fund is at a deficit the budget is within the board policy of maintaining at least 12% of the budget in the fund balance reserve.
“There would need to either be more reductions to expenses or an increase in revenue to cover the deficit,” Crocker said. “The deficit of $132,815 in the general fund, represents 0.17% of the budget. For example, the budget is based on a projected enrollment number and if enrollment in the fall comes in at a higher number than what is in the budget, that would mean additional revenue that could cover the deficit.”
The general fund within the preliminary budget has revenues of $74.5 million and expenditures of $74.6 million, with a deficit of $132,8145. The preliminary budget does reflect the general fund reductions of $1.3 million approved by the board March 21.
The food service fund in the preliminary budget was approved with revenues of $3.3 million and expenditures of $3.6 million with a deficit of $295,215. The School District is anticipating an increase in the fund with more petty cash coming into the fund due to the government no longer providing a set stipend so all students can have free lunch. Due to the deficit, a rise in student meal prices was approved at the June 20 meeting to be raised by 5 cents in the next school year. Free and reduced lunch registration will open July 1 for those who qualify to register.
The community service fund within the preliminary budget has around $5.01 million in revenue and $5.02 million in expenditure with a deficit of $9,551. Board Member Kari Dwinnell asked Crocker if Bright Beginnings Preschool’s revenue is a part of the community service funds and if there has been an increase in registration causing an uptick in revenue. Crocker said that there has been a rise in registration for Bright Beginnings and that it is being reflected in the preliminary budget. There has been another class section added to Bright Beginnings that prospective students can still sign up for.
The debt service fund in the preliminary budget has projected revenue of $16.1 million and an expenditure projection of $16.4 with a deficit of $22,834. The debt service fund does get accounted for in the levy process to make sure there is enough even with a deficit to make sure there is a reserve to allow for all debts to be paid.
The estimated expenses and revenues projected in the preliminary budget are subject to change as enrollment and participation is finalized throughout the school year. According to Crocker, the budget will most likely be brought back to the board for review and revision around December or January of the 2022-23 school year.
