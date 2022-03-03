The St. Michael City Council at its Feb. 22 meeting looked at the plans for two different park projects.
The council approved the plans for the Barthel Park improvement project and the Anton Village Park improvement project.
Both projects will have the same estimated construction start of May 23.
Barthel Park improvements
The plans for Barthel Park, located near Kensington Avenue and Kendall Avenue, include a half basketball court in the base design and two pickleball courts as an alternative depending on costs. The basketball court area was designed large enough that it could easily be converted to two pickleball courts in the future if the city found that two pickleball courts will be more cost effective than a basketball court.The design is for a 24-acre park with a parking lot, playground, trails and a medium-size hill for sledding.
According to Community Development Director Marc Weigle, the estimated cost for the park is $1 million. The cost does not include the pickleball courts.
Anton Village Park improvements
The council also approved the design plans for Anton Village Park, located along Kady Avenue. The park designs show that the park will have three baseball fields in it. Within the park, the Anton developer is responsible for the cost of putting in the parking lot and the trails. The City of St. Michael will pay for the three baseball fields and plans to use park dedication fees to do so.
After looking at costs, the city can also add batting cages to the plans if the baseball association can pay for the addition. “There’s not too many bells and whistles to it, minus it’ll be a nice baseball field, all three of them,” Weigle said.
Field one is larger than fields two and three. Field one is a standard full baseball field, with a 60 by 90 feet diamond. The diamonds on fields two and three are roughly 37 by 75 feet.
Council Member Joe Hagerty asked Weigle what amenities, such as dugouts and fencing, would be included with the baseball fields. According to Weigle, the three fields are proposed to have chain-linked fences. Field one will have a covered dugout, whereas fields two and three will not have dugouts.
The council directed staff on looking into a concrete dugout for field one and a possible storage shed for equipment that could go into the concrete dugout. Weigle said staff could look into the options for a concrete dugout.
All fields are proposed to have bleachers behind the home plate for players to sit and for guests to watch the games. Field one plans have four three-row benches and one four-row bench. Fields two and three have one three-row bench and two players’ benches.
The fields are estimated to cost around $800,000. Weigle said that the city will hopefully be able to move ahead with the project so the fields could be seeded in the fall and playable next year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.