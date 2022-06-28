A St. Michael man faces a long list of charges, including attempted murder of a police officer, after a standoff that lasted more than 45 hours at his Central Avenue home.
Brandon Lee Gardas has been charged in Wright County District Court with two charges of first-degree attempted murder of a police officer, two charges of first-degree assault for use of deadly force against a police officer, one charge of felony possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence, a felony charge for making violent threats and two drug charges.
The standoff ended around 8:30 p.m. June 22 when law enforcement entered Gardas’s home at 599 Central Avenue. He was shot during the apprehension, airlifted to hospital for medical care and is now in custody at the Wright County Jail.
According to the criminal complaint, after Gardas was removed from the home law enforcement discovered more than 12,000 rounds of ammunition and a dozen guns, which included three AK-47s, three AR-15s, handguns and rifles.
Background
At 12:37 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, Wright County deputies were dispatched to a situation involving a man armed with a rifle in the 500 block of Central Avenue West in St. Michael. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office identified the armed man as Gardas, who had active warrants for his arrest for domestic assault as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According to the criminal complaint, Gardas had an altercation with his pastor June 20 where he brandished a gun.
Gardas is also accused of domestic assault June 21. Due to the escalation in behavior, law enforcement went to Gardas’s home June 21 to make a warrant arrest.
According to the complaint, law enforcement knew Gardas was armed with a high-powered assault rifle and planned to surround the residence, then call for him to come out.
St. Cloud Police and SWAT were called to assist the Wright County Sheriff’s Office. Around 4:20 p.m. June 21, the other departments positioned themselves at Gardas’s property.
Law enforcement reports that a 13-year-old was with Gardas at the time. After several call-outs for anyone inside to exit the home, just before 6 p.m. law enforcement breached the front door with a tool attached to an armored vehicle, which also delivered a chemical agent. Just after 6 p.m., the teen exited the home and law enforcement continued to deploy chemical agents.
According to the complaint, just before 7 p.m. Gardas threatened to start shooting at law enforcement if they did not back up. Gardas allegedly fired at law enforcement and armored vehicles twice during the next three hours, including 12 rounds at an armored vehicle operated by the St. Cloud SWAT team.
Gardas also threatened to fire 90 rounds into the surrounding neighborhood, the complaint states.
Law enforcement removed exterior windows and portions of the home to develop a better sight line after 9 p.m. and continued until the morning of Wednesday, June 22. Throughout the night chemical agents continued to be released into the residence.
Gardas was contacted repeatedly during the standoff but refused to cooperate with law enforcement. At around 1:36 a.m. June 22, Excel Energy cut power to the residence.
At 7 p.m. June 22 officers from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, St. Cloud Police Department and Stearns County Sheriff’s Office entered the residence. Gardas was hiding in a room under some blankets with a rifle, according to the complaint.
Law enforcement struck Gardas with a non-lethal 40 mm foam baton round. According to the complaint, Gardas ran to another area of the home, still holding the rifle. After commanding the Gardas to drop the weapon that he was holding at the top of the stairs, Gardas fired on law enforcement. Gardas was then struck in the upper chest area by a bullet from an officer. Law enforcement then utilized a non-lethal 40 mm round from a foam baton and Tased Gardas before they were able to arrest him.
Along with the weapons and ammunition, drugs including mushrooms and cannabis were also found in the residence, according to the complaint.
Gardas is being held at the Wright County Jail in Buffalo. During a June 27 bail hearing, the judge issued $5 million bail or bond with conditions, including no use/possession of firearms or weapons. The judge issued $10 million bail or bond with no conditions. His next court date has not been set.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.