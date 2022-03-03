The St. Michael City Council looked into adding GovDelivery to the city’s current website as a tool to communicate with residents and others at its Feb. 22 meeting.
Currently, the city utilizes GovOffice, which is not capable of providing a communications tool for residents. GovDelivery can be integrated into the current website and is used by many cities nationwide and locally including Albertville, Plymouth, St. Louis Park, Brooklyn Park and Minnetonka.
The city’s planning consultant recently solicited virtual comments for the comprehensive plan update and received the best feedback it has ever had from residents. This indicates residents like to be involved with their city virtually versus physical mediums.
According to Community Development Director Marc Weigle, GovDelivery can allow residents to sign up for newsletters or notifications on city council agendas, news alerts and more through email or text.
Council Member Ryan Gleason asked what kind of engagement numbers Albertville gets with their GovDelivery site and what successes and failures they see. Weigle said that he could try and get the numbers from Albertville and other cities for the council.
The original new subscription fee for GovDelivery would be $6,000 annually and then in year two it would cost the city $6,420 then go up in year three to around $6,869.
Once further research is done on funding and success from other cities the proposal for implementing GovDelivery will be brought to the council in a future meeting.
2022 city council goals
The council also reviewed its 2022 goal list at the meeting. There are 12 items on the list that read as follows:
The council will try to work on developing a needs-based budget with appropriate long-term funding that will provide tax rate savings for existing businesses and property owners.
It will try to work on retaining and recruiting quality and efficient staff. They will also review all employee pay scales, including firefighters and seasonal workers.
The council will try to develop a plan to attract businesses to the new 32 city business park.
Another goal is for the council to complete a comprehensive plan to update findings on employee pay scales.
The council will also try to develop a comprehensive 10-year park plan for a large field complex and anticipated park development.
It will work to evolve the roles of economic development administration members and staff to help focus on maintaining and attracting businesses to the city.
The council will try to continue project development and foster relationships with the government project partners, such as MnDOT and surrounding cities.
Another goal is to enhance public safety through contract hours with the Wright County Sheriff and by completing and planning road projects.
The council will try to manage city debt and find non-debt project funding alternatives. Some of these alternatives could be things like grants and revenue.
There are goals for the council to review the impacts and outcomes of the Public Utility district density/open space ordinance.
Another goal would be to try and extend sidewalk to the veteran’s memorial located at Veteran’s Point.
Another goal would be to try and attract a private fitness/community center in St. Michael. This would call for the city to try and entice a private fitness or community center type business to set up in the city.
“I remember something else [which was the splash pad] that was at rock bottom of the list and it’s finished now,” Council Member Nadine Schoen said about the ranking of the list.
The ranking of the goals does not mean that the city has to complete them in order, but the ranking does signify priority.
Becker Big Wood
The council was also informed that city staff was approached by Frank Becker, who owns 5 acres in the northwest corner of Becker Big Woods Park, wishing to give the city the first opportunity to purchase the land.
Becker Big Woods is directly west of the Middle School East and is used as an outdoor classroom. There is also a crushed rock trail loop with access to both 47th street and the 50th street and Naber intersection that comes close to Becker’s property line. According to Weigle, Becker hopes by selling the 5 acres to the city instead of someone else like a developer, the land would be preserved.
The Department of Natural Resources still has a grant the city could use if approved that could cover up to 50% of the land purchase. To receive the grant the land would need to be appraised, which will cost the city $2,400.
The council approved moving forward with the grant application and working with Becker to work out a purchase agreement and appraisal number that is currently planned to be discussed at the March 22 meeting.
Other
The council also authorized the hiring of Nick Preisler as the new City Engineer. Preisler will be replacing the previous City Engineer Cody Holmes whose last day was Feb. 4. Preisler has worked for WSB, a design and consulting firm and is the consulting city engineer for Hanover and Tonka Bay.
