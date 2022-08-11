In response to the unprecedented educational challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, four reading tutors are being sought to begin serving in St. Michael schools in August. Overall, Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps are recruiting 1,700 tutors throughout Minnesota.

Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps Managing Director Sadie O’Connor said, “After approximately two years of disruptions, more students than ever need a proven solution like Reading Corps and Math Corps to help get back on track.”

