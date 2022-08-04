St. Michael discusses possible change to golf cart policy

The St. Michael City Council discussed possibly changing the city code to allow golf carts on city streets at its July 22 meeting.
The new owners of Fox Hollow Golf Course wish to allow private golf carts on their course. They have been working with the three adjacent home owner associations to allow private golf carts on their courses.
The city’s code currently does not allow for special vehicles to be on the city roads. Albertville and Monticello are two nearby cities that have recently allowed golf carts on city streets.
According to Community Development Director Marc Weigle, staff wished to bring up the topic for discussion to the council before they drafted the code change, but if the policy was to be changed the city would need to issue permits which would require more staff time.
If the council passes a code change, some possible policies those with golf carts would need to follow are that drivers would need to be 16 or older with a valid driver’s license, proper permits and the golf cart would need to be road ready with rear view mirrors, brakes and standard mufflers to drive them on city roads.
Some options for code change would be to change the code to allow for golf carts to be able to drive on all city streets or restrict the code change to the neighborhoods that have direct access to Fox Hollow Golf Course, which would include the Tributary Crossing neighborhood and three cul de sacs that extend from the golf course which are Palmgren Lane NE, Park Avenue NE and Parrish Avenue NE.
Council Member Tom Hamilton said he was more in favor of allowing the neighborhoods around the golf course to have the ability to drive golf carts on their public roads within the neighborhoods to the golf course.
Council Member Nadine Schoen felt that the possible code change could be opened to the entire city.
“I don’t have a problem opening it up citywide,” she said. “I would rather have it more regulated and we can do that with permits.”
Overall, the council was in support of allowing recreational vehicles on public streets around the golf course but did not want them throughout the city. Weigle said that the staff will work on drafting code changes that will be fairly similar to Monticello’s policies for the council to approve at a future meeting.
Moratorium on sale of THC
The council also discussed having city staff put together a moratorium on the sale, manufacturing or distribution of edible cannabinoid infused with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). “It feels a little bit new and I’d rather have a moratorium to step back and make sure there isn’t something we haven’t thought of,” Weigle said.
The moratorium would allow for city staff to discuss possible policy concerns the city could have before relying on county regulations to control the sale of THC products, such as who should be able to sell THC products, how to regulate use and more.
Weigle said city staff will look into drafting a moratorium for the council to discuss at a future meeting.
Other
The council approved in its consent agenda a two day on sale liquor license for the St. Michael Catholic Church for Sept. 10 and 11 for the Parish Festival to be held at the church located at 11300 Frankfort Parkway NE.
