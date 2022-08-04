St. Michael discusses possible change to golf cart policy

The St. Michael City Council discussed possibly changing the city code to allow golf carts on city streets at its July 22 meeting.

The new owners of Fox Hollow Golf Course wish to allow private golf carts on their course. They have been working with the three adjacent home owner associations to allow private golf carts on their courses.

