The Foxtailers Snowmobile Club thanked the city of St. Michael at the April 11 City Council meeting for their support.
At the April 11 St. Michael City Council meeting, the council congratulated the STMA Girls High School Basketball Team for its AAAA State Championship win and for earning the Team Academic Silver Award for having a cumulative grade point average above 3.5.
“What an awesome accomplishment. Lots of hard work went into that I know, long seasons, long practices, and lots of talent help put it together. Congratulations to the head coach and assistant head coach for being named Girls Basketball 4A Head Coach of the Year and Tessa Johnson for being named Miss Basketball of Minnesota,” Mayor Keith Wettschreck.
STMA girls basketball head coach Kent Hamre thanked the St. Michael-Albertville community and student body for their support.
Foxtailers Snowmobile Club
Also during the meeting, Pat Hilden, president of the Foxtailers Snowmobile Club spoke to the council and thanked the city. Some of the Foxtailers Snowmobile Club members attended the April 11 City Council meeting.
“This is maintained by this volunteer group right here, the snowmobile club of St. Michael, which is the Foxtailers. We believe that it’s a great asset, we appreciate all the times that staff has worked with us in establishing and maintain trails in the city,” Hilden said.
The Foxtailers Snowmobile Club has been around for over 50 years. They’re one of the 11 snowmobile clubs that are in the Wright County Snowmobile Association. The Foxtailers Snowmobile Club also volunteers at local events and provides snowmobile safety training classes for members.
Cub Foods liquor store
St. Michael Community Development Director Marc Weigle spoke about the latest Planning Commission report from its April 6 meeting. The Planning Commission liked the recent concept plan for a Cub Foods liquor store.
The liquor store is planned to be adjacent to the Cub Foods located at 900 Central Ave. The idea was presented to the Planning Commission a few years ago, and they didn’t like that the liquor wasn’t facing Town Center Drive.
They generally liked the concept plan, but they want to reduce the visibility of the truck loading area and modify the setup of the parking lot so there’s more room for snow storage and landscaping.
At the City Council meeting on April 11, the council agreed with the Planning Commission.
“From a community standpoint I don’t know if there’s going to be a ton of excitement over another liquor store, but I think that there’s also a ton of people that would be patrons, especially coming from the grocery store right there,” Councilor Ryan Gleason said.
Naber Business Park
The council also approved a state grant of up to $609,720 for the Naber Business Park and an interfund loan for up to $1.2 million from the capital projects, sewer, water, and stormwater funds.
“It does authorize up to $1.2 million, although with the grant it really shouldn’t be that much, it should be closer to half of that. We want to have a conservative number so that we don’t have to change the resolution in the future or anything,” Weigle said.
The council also approved awarding the bids for the Phase 1 Contract for the project, which opened on March 14 for mass grading, a left turn lane on Naber Avenue and an entrance into the site. St. Michael received eight bids, the lowest one at $443,241 from Fehn Companies, Inc.
The other bids ranged from $2.3 million to 5.5 million. Weigle stated that the city is happy with the bid from Fehn Companies, Inc.
Other
At the end of the meeting, the council discussed a St. Michael Parks Survey at bit.ly/3GAxJLt. The survey is about the comprehensive park plan that St. Michael is planning with HKGI.
The survey is interactive and residents of St. Michael can give feedback about what they like about the HKGI comprehensive park plan, any suggestions they have, and any concerns they have about the park plan.
Weigle stated that in early June they’re hoping to be able to come back to the council with some ideas for the comprehensive park plan and discuss the feedback from the survey. City Administrator Steve Bot also discussed the presale of the bonds for the street reconstruction project and the wastewater treatment plant.
According to Bot, the forecast for the $3 million bond for the wastewater treatment plant is on schedule. St. Michael is still trying to secure more money from the state and hopes a bonding bill will be approved. They hope to get $5 million from the state.
