At the April 11 St. Michael City Council meeting, the council congratulated the STMA Girls High School Basketball Team for its AAAA State Championship win and for earning the Team Academic Silver Award for having a cumulative grade point average above 3.5.

“What an awesome accomplishment. Lots of hard work went into that I know, long seasons, long practices, and lots of talent help put it together. Congratulations to the head coach and assistant head coach for being named Girls Basketball 4A Head Coach of the Year and Tessa Johnson for being named Miss Basketball of Minnesota,” Mayor Keith Wettschreck.

