St. Michael Catholic Church is expanding to accommodate its 2,300 families with a $12 million phase one project.
The expansion includes adding a bell tower to the church, a social hall, a gymnasium, office spaces and new classrooms.
“When the church was built, all that was built was the church,” the Rev. Brian Park said. “The more practical space we can have, the more people that can come here to participate in the ministries and activities we have here, to help people grow in their faith, that’s ultimately what I’m excited about to help people grow in their faith and use the physical building as a tool to help that.”
The current church was built in 2004 after the historic St. Michael church that was built in the 1890s became too small for the community. The historic St. Michael Church was the third church of the parish, the original St. Michael Catholic Church being built in 1856.
“[Myself and my family] moved here in 2003 and at that point, there were already way more families than [the historical church] could accommodate, there were five masses a weekend and if you didn’t get here 10 minutes early you were in the basement watching mass on the TV,” St. Micheal Catholic Church Communications Manager Jim Thorp said. “The need was clear that we needed something else.”
In 2018, when the parish was able to pay off its loan from 2004, a feasibility study was conducted to find out what the parish needed and set out to expand. A combination of loans and fundraising are being used for the expansion, which should be done in early November.
According to Park, the project has proceeded on schedule with no delays and on budget changes.
“That’s been one of the beautiful things about this project,” Thorp said. “We kicked off the public portion of the campaign as we were getting a new pastor, Father Park, and right in the middle of trying to figure out what to do about Covid, we weren’t actually meeting in mass on a regular church schedule, but our parish stepped up very generously in our campaign, biggest campaign we’ve ever had here... We joke all the time it has to be a church project, the power of prayer because every time we think we’ll be delayed It’s worked out extraordinarily well.”
Thorp is excited about having more space for events, such as reception space for those who wish to be married in the church, and youth group space.
“We always need room for programs that we already have in place,” Park said. “Having a social hall that can accommodate large events, but when there aren’t any big events it can be casual seating and a place to have a cup of coffee with your fellow parishioners or to do a book discussion, or a gymnasium... opens a lot of possibilities that we currently don’t have because we don’t have the space to do it.”
Around 700 kids do youth-based activities at the church, but currently, they do them outside when weather permits.
With the expansion, the church will also be painted and redecorated in early 2023. While the church being painted, mass will be held in the new social hall with overflow in the new gymnasium. The work should wrap up in time for Holy Week in April.
Across the street from the historic church is the catholic school. Phase two of the project, which would expand the school and connect it to the church, is still to be determined. The project is being split up into phases for budgeting. The current school is kindergarten through eighth grade, with a waiting list to get in. There is also a dream is to add a high school.
“People are getting excited,” Thorp said. “It’s hard not to get excited every time you walk in and out of the church and you see this building slowly growing.”
The structure of the new bell tower will be going up during the week of July 28. The largest of the old bells out of the three from the historic St. Michael Catholic Church will be going into the tower to be used and rung by an internal striker.
“History is a big thing here,” Park said. “This whole community is rooted in the St. Michael Catholic Church. There was a St. Michael Catholic Church before there was a village of St. Michael.”
To find out more about St. Michael Catholic Church go to stmcatholicchurch.org.
