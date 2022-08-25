St. Michael approves preliminary plat plans for development

The St. Michael City Council approved amending lots in the Gonz Lake West development from low density residential to medium density residential and preliminary plat plans at its Aug. 9 meeting.
The preliminary plat is for 251 single-family lots, 132 townhome lots and several outlots.
According to Community Development Director Marc Weigle, the development that is currently along 30th Street NE entrance of the proposed development was a possible construction site of a mini-roundabout. These new plans though call for delaying the roundabout and building a right turn lane. With the addition of the right turn lane, the ability for future additions and mini-roundabout will be preserved.
For the preliminary plat, the developer will have to pay sanitary sewer, water and stormwater trunk fees and pay for the construction of the right turn lane, which still needs to be assessed.
“I was glad not to see that roundabout,” Council Member Nadine Schoen said. “I like that you’re moving the curb and the trail right next to that to preserve those trees.”
Council Member Joe Blank asked about the developer’s wish to exempt some lots or homes from being a part of the development HOA.
According to Weigle, those properties will be exempt from HOA policies if approved by the council since those homes are already established by existing owners. It could be around six to seven houses that could be exempt.
The exemptions were approved.
Highland Bank site plan
The council also approved a site plan for a 5,000-square-foot Highland Bank building, proposed along Central Ave E between Dunn Bros. and a recently approved Title Specialists office building.
The bank site plans were approved by the council with the specific conditions that the Second Street SE right of way is vacated by the city, the landscaping plan is revised and approved by staff to include an overstory tree in the northeast corner of the site and the developer will reclaim and pave the drive aisle of the city’s parking lot located next to the new Highland Bank building.
According to Weigle, Dunn Bros. did have concerns about adequate parking. The site plan adds seven parking stalls that will be shared. There will also be five parking spots on the east end of the area across from Dunn Bros for use. Highland Bank has requested the ability to reserve 12 parking spots near the front door for their business that they will add, as well as 11 spots south of the drive-thru lanes in the Highland Bank plans. Dunn Bros.
The owner would like to keep those 11 parking spots to the south of the building open to the public. Highland Bank is willing to share its 11 parking spaces south of the drive-thru.
“The planning commission felt that it was a reasonable amount of parking and the access to the city parking lot,” Weigle said. “It should be fine.”
Highland Bank anticipates opening its new location spring 2023.
