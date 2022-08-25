St. Michael approves preliminary plat plans for development

(Graphic courtesy of the city of st. Michael)

St. Michael City Council approved the site plans for Highland Bank to be moving to 113 Central Ave E.

 (Graphic courtesy of the city of st. Michael)

The St. Michael City Council approved amending lots in the Gonz Lake West development from low density residential to medium density residential and preliminary plat plans at its Aug. 9 meeting.

The preliminary plat is for 251 single-family lots, 132 townhome lots and several outlots.

Tags

Load comments