Len Busch Roses along with Maple Grove Floral took to Main Street in Maple Grove on Oct. 21 to help spread some joy with free flowers as part of the Petal It Forward program. Florists from across the country took part in the annual event.
Georgia Edgington, from Len Busch Roses, and Raed Kakish of Maple Grove Floral, and their staff took buckets of small flower bouquets to hand out to strangers. The only “catch” is that each person who took a bouquet had to take a second one to give to someone else and spread happiness to another, to share with a loved one, coworker or even a stranger.
University research reveals that flowers have an immediate impact on happiness and a long-term positive effect on moods. Now, a survey has found that, when it comes to flowers, it’s just as good to give as it is to receive. With this data in mind, the Petal It Forward team knows that especially during this trying time of COVID-19.
“We see the positive impact day in and day out when we make our flower deliveries,” said Kakish. “People love to get flowers ‘just because’ so we wanted to create random smiles today, and give people a chance to do the same for someone else.”
“The impact of giving or receiving flowers is powerful and memorable,” said Edgington. “Our society has gone through a tough time in the last seven months, Petal It Forward gives us the opportunity to bring smiles to faces and hearts.”
Len Busch Roses along with other floral shops through out Minnesota gave out 7,000 bouquets (or flowers) to people on the streets of Minnesota.
