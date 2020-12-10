This holiday season, many of us will celebrate without the annual hoopla of rounding up the family for presents and feasting, and opt for virtual or small get-togethers instead. But for some of America’s heroes, this isn’t just a pandemic-time experience — it is a yearly one, and not a deliberate choice.
For active duty military, the holiday season isn’t as cozy and warm as it is for us folks back home whipping up cookies or dragging out the ornaments to coat our freshly-cut trees. That’s where the Blue Star Mothers of Wright County step in.
Since their inception in 2008, the military moms behind Wright County’s BSM chapter have been working hard to provide a little cheer to the troops year-round. But their holiday project — which sent a staggering 400 stockings to the troops this year — has been integral to the organization since president Jen Pecarina rallied enough members to get their chapter chartered and running.
By purchasing half-price stockings each year after Christmas, taking Halloween candy donations from area schools, and putting a call for donors and volunteers out on social media, these mommas are inventive and efficient to say the least.
“The volunteers literally come out of the woodwork!” said Pecarina. “We find that people everywhere want to help.”
Pecarina says that they have partnered with the Buffalo High School National Honor Society students from the very first year they did the project, in addition to other youth clubs and organizations.
“The younger children we ask to make homemade cards, as sometimes they put a little too much paint on the stockings,” she jokes, “But we don’t turn anyone away.”
This year, they even had one couple randomly join their stocking decoration session after coming across the ladies at the Buffalo Region.
“I explained the project, and she asked if they could help. Of course I said yes, so her and her husband decorated a few stockings each,” she said. “They just happened to be out on a date that night.”
This extra help is extra appreciated this year, as the Blue Star Mothers had to adapt how they conducted much of their fundraising and donations.
Homemade cookies? No go. Craft and vendor fair? Canceled.
But with the help of the greater Wright County community, they were able to round up plenty of protein bars, beef jerky packets, small games, chips, puzzles, toothpaste and more to send a nice surprise to 400 troops.
“Who doesn’t like getting an unexpected package of goodies in the email? Now put yourself thousands of miles from the ones you love and know that you don’t know when you will see them again … That’s the impact,” said Pecarina. “Knowing that someone out there, the American people, haven’t forgotten about you and that there truly are people back home that appreciate the sacrifices of our military.”
She continued, “To them it’s their job. But to us, the moms and the public, it is a great sacrifice to leave your home, your family, your friends, your job, your school to serve our country so that those of us remaining on U.S. soil can maintain the freedoms we have.”
Pecarina first became a military mother in August of 2004 when her oldest son joined the Army National Guard. At the time, the nearest Blue Star Mothers organization — which she had heard of before and was hoping to join, was over an hour away from her home in Wright County.
“So, I decided to start one here. We had a meeting, but did not have enough commitment from the moms to start a chapter,” she explains.
So after her second kiddo also joined the military — this time Air Force — in 2007, she decided to try again and hold another meeting.
“This time, we had enough moms to seat a board, and we started meeting as a chapter in October of 2007.”
Come 2013, after serving as president for five years, Pecarina was made a three star BSM when her third military child joined the Air Force.
“We support the people — our children — we don’t have to agree or disagree with the wars, but we love our children and support them just as we support our non military children,” she said. “Every human being needs to be supported in life, and we do that for our currently serving military, our veterans and our sister moms.”
“Folks feel good when they can do something nice for others, especially this year when so many of us cannot be with our loved ones,” said Pecarina. “We can’t hug our loved ones, but donating to organizations like ours is like a hug ... it makes you feel good.”
Learn more about how to support or get involved with the Blue Star Mothers of Wright County Area MN 13 group on Facebook.
