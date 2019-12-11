Osseo boys’ basketball coach Tim Theisen sees the 2019-20 season as one with lots of ups and downs because this Orioles team will be very young with eight to nine sophomores on the varsity roster.
“This easily makes us one of the youngest teams in the state,” said Theisen.
The Orioles lack varsity experience but they don’t lack athletic abilities, and Theisen feels his team can be competitive. Through two games this season, the Orioles have done just that.
Osseo started off the season playing in the prestigious “Big 12 Classic,” a showcase event that featured the top 12 teams in the state. Osseo was pitted against Edina, a big senior-dominated team led by a 6’9 Div. 1 center. The Orioles struggled with their shooting but still stayed within striking distance before losing 49-61.
Osseo regrouped three days later against Owatonna and played a more complete game defensively. The Orioles displayed their athleticism, defense, and shooting as they ran away with a 71-58 victory.
Osseo returns only two letter winners from last year’s team that finished third in the conference with a 17-13 overall record. Senior guard Tariq Henry and junior forward Michael McIntyre will provide leadership along with senior guard Connor Nygard.
“We have three outstanding upper classmen who will help develop the youthful Orioles into a respectable team by the end of the season with their dedication to the program, hard work, and leadership,” Theisen said.
Rounding out Osseo’s top six will be sophomore guards Donald Ferguson, Benard Omooria, and Tyriece Waits.
“These three have outstanding offensive skills and will be looked upon to score from the perimeter this year,” Theisen said.
Sophomore forwards Josh Ola-Joseph, Hassan Kamara, Owen Dukowitz, James Spencer, Blessed Barhayiga, and Lewis Cargeor will add athleticism, height, rebounding, and needed inside/outside shooting.
Theisen said the positive of having so many underclassmen on varsity is that they will lay a solid foundation for the next couple years.
“By all indications, this sophomore class is the deepest in the state and has lots of potential,” Theisen said. “Each of them have the ability to play at a high level and lead the team in many statistical categories.”
Theisen, who is entering his 18th season coaching the Orioles and has a career record of 382-118, is hopeful his young team will grow and mature throughout the season and can make a run for the conference and section titles
Osseo next hosts Centennial Thursday, Dec. 12.
