Young Lady Knights fall to 0-3

By Jake Schroer
Crow River News Sports
The Lady Knights soccer team lost two more games to fall to 0-3 on the season.
The first game of the week was a 3-2 loss to Wayzata on the road on Tuesday night, Aug. 31.
Wayzata scored the first goal of the game roughly halfway through the first half. A few minutes later, a slide tackle in the box led to a penalty kick and Holland Kneefe scored for the Lady Knights to tie the game at 1-1.
The tie would not last for long as Wayzata scored to take a 2-1 lead late in the opening half. For the first several minutes of the second half, Wayzata managed to hang on to that lead.
With 26 minutes left in regulation, Olivia Peal assisted Emma Duerr on the game-tying goal, making the score 2-2.
From there, both teams looked for the go-ahead goal, and Wayzata got it with nine minutes left in the game. STMA was unable to match the goal and the final score was 3-2 as the Lady Knights fell to 0-2 on the year.
Head coach Megan Johnson mentioned that the team did a lot of the things they had put into practice after their first game.
“There were a couple of opportunities we could have capitalized on to finish, but the ones that they created were great,” she said.
EDEN PRAIRIE
The Lady Knights played an early game at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, falling 1-0 to Eden Prairie in a long game.
It was a long afternoon of zeroes on the scoreboard for both teams, as neither could connect on a goal through 80 minutes of regulation. The scoreless streak reached 85 minutes through a single overtime. In the second overtime, Eden Prairie finally scored with just a minute left.
STMA could not respond to the goal in time and fell by the final score of 1-0 in two overtimes.
Brynn Hedburg saved eight shots for the Lady Knights in defeat.
The Lady Knights play at Buffalo Thursday night, Sept. 9. They host Edina on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 3 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.