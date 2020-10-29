Winter sports programs hoping for the best

Hope.
It’s a word that’s taken on many new meanings in 2020. For Minnesota winter sports athletes and coaches, it remains a constant.
There’s hope the season begins. Hope the season finishes. Hope the coronavirus stays away and hope there is some sort of state tournament at the end of the tunnel.
When the Minnesota State High School League recently voted Minnesota winter sports can have limited seasons, it provided some optimism along with hope there will be section and state playoffs. For programs that have enjoyed as much success as Osseo boys’ basketball, that glimmer goes a long way.
“I was really excited to hear the MSHSL was going to allow the winter sports to have a season,” head coach Tim Theisen said. “Our players were playing in AAU tournaments and in fall leagues – so we know if can be done. Having done summer workouts with players this past summer, we have become well-rehearsed in the COVID policies regarding athletics and knew that sports season could be accommodated with those restrictions and safeties in place.
“Even though we will not be able to play in some of the ‘invitational’ games and tournaments this year, we are really excited to have a conference season where we will play 18 games.”
Hockey seasons normally consist of 26 regular-season games, and 25 for basketball. There will be no holiday tournaments. Gymnastics and dance team also had their seasons reduced by 30%, with only duals and triangular competitions – which was how cross country teams competed in the fall. Wrestling also will be limited to dual and triangular meets.
Of course, if COVID-19 cases force schools to return to full-time distance learning, that throws a wrench into the entire plan.
SETTING EXPECTATIONS
Conference and section championships are common goals for most teams at the start of a season. For others, a state championship is the goal.
Theisen understands those expectations. He is entering his 19th season as Osseo head coach and has a 392-135 record. His Orioles have made seven state tournament trips, including a state titles in 2012 along with runner-up finishes in 2003 and ’09 and a third-place finish in 2011.
The balance of keeping his team safe along with dealing with an uncertain future is only the start of the challenge. If fans are allowed, it may be limited to family and no students. That said, kids want to compete.
“Obviously, not having fans will be a big adjustment for players and coaches,” Theisen said. “Players love the energy that gyms can bring. All athletes will learn how to self-motivate themselves. Not having a standard locker room to hang out in before games, having ninth-graders and sophomores leave the facility after their game and not sticking around to watch varsity will be big changes.”
Change is about the only thing that will be consistent this season. Theisen said that shouldn’t prevent a state tournament.
“Our message is consistent across the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association — ‘We want a state tournament,’” Theisen said. “We know modifications will be put in place where the Target Center and the crowd would not be feasible for the state tournament – ‘we are ok with that.’ We were the only winter sport last season to not start a state tournament (girls started their tournament, but did not finish). We don’t want to short change our student-athletes another season.
SEASON ON ICE
What Minnesota winter is complete with a hockey season? Hockey and Minnesota go together like tater tot hotdish and a potluck.
Not to mention, the state high school hockey tournament is an event that sells out the Xcel Energy Center and once brought Howard Cosell and Sports Illustrated to St. Paul for feature stories.
The Maple Grove girls’ hockey team placed fourth at last year’s Class AA state tournament. Qualifying for such an event is an accomplishment, and tasting that success is a huge part of the 2020-21 season.
With COVID-19 numbers rising, hope remains a big thing.
“We are excited at the opportunity to still have a high school hockey, and I’m really looking forward to getting on the ice with the team,” head coach Kelly Crandall said. “The reduced schedule will just mean that we need to make the most out of each game, each practice and each opportunity to improve. This has been a great reminder to not take anything or anyone for granted. We will be taking the season one day at a time and working on the things we can control like working hard, being good teammates and getting better each day. We’ll be preparing as if there is a post-season until we are told differently.
“This is a great group of girls who are capable of playing hockey at an extremely high level. As a coaching staff we will keep them motivated by challenging them each day, allowing them to compete with one another and pushing for continuous improvement both on and off the ice.”
WRESTLERS HOPEFUL, TOO
The State Wrestling Tournament was the second-to-last tournament to be completed last winter. The event went off without a hitch and was popular as ever, filling the lower bowl of the Xcel Energy Center on a consistent basis.
The State Boys’ Hockey Tournament was completed a week later, but the ensuing State Girls’ Basketball Tournament was canceled the day before champions were to be crowned, and there was no State Boys’ Basketball Tournament.
Along with all other sports, there will be sacrifices.
Not being able to practice as a full team causes issues, including being able to team-build. But Maple Grove wrestling coach Troy Seubert is hopeful things keep progressing.
“I’m happy they’ve announced they are making plans towards a season. That’s a good sign,” Seubert said. “I’m hopeful the powers that be will allow it to happen. Sports are very important for lots of kids — both physically and mentally. Assuming the season happens, it will be a great thing for a lot of athletes and their families. It will be a step in the right direction as we attempt to get back to normalcy eventually.
“I fully believe a state tournament can happen safely. It seems there are big national tournaments happening all over the country. To my knowledge, very few health concerns have come from them. A state tournament provides an experience of a lifetime for those that earn the right to compete. Hopefully we don’t take that from the athletes that may never have another opportunity to experience it.”
