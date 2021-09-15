By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports

STMA traveled to Marshall over the weekend for the Southwest Minnesota Challenge. The Lady Knights won three matches and lost twice.

STMA played two matches on Friday and three on Saturday. On Friday, Sept. 10, the Lady Knights matched up against Eastview and won in two sets (25-13, 25-20). The team also played Chaska and won in three close sets (25-22, 22-25, 15-13).

The Lady Knights got a third win in the challenge on Saturday, Sept. 11, when they beat Hutchinson in two sets (25-15, 25-23). They took a loss to Wayzata in the next game, falling in two sets (22-25, 19-25).

In STMA’s final game of the weekend, the Lady Knights played the host school, Marshall. They fell to the hosts in two sets, scoring 22 points in each set, falling short by just a few points.

The Lady Knights returned to regular action against Elk River at home on Tuesday night, Sept. 14. The next game is another Tuesday night, Sept. 21, at Hopkins at 7 p.m.

