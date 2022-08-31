Opening night for a few teams arrived with a busy Aug. 25 at STMA High School. While the soccer teams played a doubleheader outside, the volleyball team opened its season indoors, beating a game Waconia team 3-1 in the season’s first match.
The Lady Knights started the night well by winning the first two sets (25-19, 25-23). Waconia spoiled the sweep by winning the third set 25-20, forcing a fourth set that was just as close as the others.
Waconia nearly took the match to a fifth and final set, but a crucial mistake paved the way for the Lady Knights to win the fourth set and take the match. Trailing 24-23 in the set, STMA tied the score at 24-24.
The two teams traded points to make it 25-25 before an out-of-bounds hit by Waconia gave the Lady Knights a 26-25 lead. One final spike gave the team the second point it needed to win the set, and the match.
Senior Madi Gartner led the way with 12 kills in the match.
Head coach Tammy Cornillez said that she was impressed with her team’s reaction to Waconia’s defense and offense.
“It was exciting to see how our girls were able to respond to that,” she said.
The Lady Knights hosted Maple Grove Aug, 30. They host New Prague Thursday, Sept. 1, the third of four straight home matches to start the season.
