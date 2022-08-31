STMAvolleyball9-1.jpg

(PHOTO BY Jake Schroer)

STMA’s Madi Gartner prepares to serve the ball.

Opening night for a few teams arrived with a busy Aug. 25 at STMA High School. While the soccer teams played a doubleheader outside, the volleyball team opened its season indoors, beating a game Waconia team 3-1 in the season’s first match.

The Lady Knights started the night well by winning the first two sets (25-19, 25-23). Waconia spoiled the sweep by winning the third set 25-20, forcing a fourth set that was just as close as the others.

