Volleyball: Lady Knights split with Buffalo, Wayzata

The volleyball season continued for the Lady Knights with a victory over Buffalo, and their first loss of the year against Wayzata.
On Oct. 12, the Lady Knights earned a second straight sweep to start the season with a 3-0 victory over Buffalo at home.
The first set saw the Lady Knights win by a score of 25-12. The team turned around and won the second set by the same score to grab a 2-0 set lead against Buffalo.
The third set had the Lady Knights get out to an even bigger lead and win it going away by a score of 25-8.
Head coach Tammy Cornillez said that the Lady Knights have a very deep team.
“I feel like we’re pretty balanced all the way around and we’re excited to see where the season takes us,” she said.
Mya Krystosek led the way with 11 kills.
WAYZATA
The Lady Knights suffered their first loss of the year at Wayzata on Oct. 14.
STMA and Wayzata played four close sets in the match. The first set was a 25-23 win for Wayzata, the first lost set of the year for the Lady Knights. STMA won the second set 25-21 to even the match at 1-1.
Wayzata won the third set 26-24 and the fourth set 25-21 to take the match three sets to one.
Olivia Carel led with 15 kills.
The Lady Knights fell to 2-1 with the loss. STMA hosted Edina on Tuesday night after press deadline. They play Chaska on Thursday night.
