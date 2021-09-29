The Lake Conference volleyball schedule opened with a triumph and then a loss for the Lady Knights as they swept Hopkins on Sept. 21 on the road, and then came home and got swept by Wayzata on Thursday, Sept. 23.
STMA handled Hopkins in the conference opener on Tuesday night for a sweep. The Lady Knights started strong with a 25-16 win in the opening set. They took control by taking the second set by a score of 25-14.
The third set was even more lopsided as the Lady Knights won 25-9 to bring a quick end to the evening, earning the sweep and a win in the first conference match.
WAYZATA
The Lady Knights faced Wayzata at home on Sept. 23. They previously faced off in the Southwest Minnesota Challenge, and the result was similar, a sweep by Wayzata.
Things got off to a rocky start with STMA trailing Wayzata 18-15 in the opening set. STMA rallied to tie the set at 19-19, and the two teams traded points until Wayzata scored two straight to take the opening set 26-24. It was as close as the Lady Knights came to winning a set that evening.
The team struggled in the second set, trailing 8-1 early and never really getting on track, falling 25-16 in set number two. The third set would become incredibly important just for STMA to prolong the night.
The Lady Knights started well in the third set, leading 11-8. However, things fell apart and they ended up trailing 21-18 late in the set before falling 25-18 as Wayzata got the sweep.
Head coach Tammy Cornillez said that her team is not there yet and needs to keep working.
“Ultimately, we’re disappointed because we came out battling, we had better defense against Wayzata and a stronger offense than the last time we met up with them in Marshall,” she said.
STMA played at Eden Prairie on Tuesday night. The Lady Knights host Buffalo on Thursday night, Sept. 30, as conference play continues.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.