Volleyball: Lady Knights improve to 3-0 with wins over Maple Grove, New Prague

Lady Knights Volleyball kept rolling with a 3-0 sweep over Maple Grove Aug. 30 and a 3-1 victory over New Prague Sept. 1.
Two out of the three sets in Tuesday’s match against Maple Grove were close. The second set was won handily by the Lady Knights.
In the first set, STMA needed to score consecutive points to win after the two teams got into a 24-24 tie.
In the second set, the Lady Knights won by a score of 25-14 to grab a 2-0 set lead. The set was initially close, with STMA holding a 9-6 lead. That lead became 18-12 and kept growing as STMA ran away with the set.
The third set saw STMA get off to a 5-0 start before Maple Grove tied things up at 10-10. It remained close throughout, with Maple Grove tying the score at 21-21. Then, the Lady Knights took control long enough to win 25-23, sweeping the match.
Head coach Tammy Cornillez said that she was proud of her team for controlling the game.
“It made for a challenge, but I saw that mental toughness in my players,” she said.
The win brought the team’s record to 2-0.
New Prague
The Lady Knights got a 3-1 match victory over New Prague on Thursday night. STMA won the first set 26-24 but lost the second set 25-17. The Lady Knights followed up with a 31-29 win in the third set and took the match with a 25-17 win in the fourth set.
STMA plays Moorhead Sept. 8 before taking part in a tournament in Marshall Sept. 9, first playing Andover.
