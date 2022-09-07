Volleyball: Lady Knights improve to 3-0 with wins over Maple Grove, New Prague

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

STMA’s Abby Hoselton goes up for the spike.

Lady Knights Volleyball kept rolling with a 3-0 sweep over Maple Grove Aug. 30 and a 3-1 victory over New Prague Sept. 1.

Two out of the three sets in Tuesday’s match against Maple Grove were close. The second set was won handily by the Lady Knights.

