Volleyball: Lady Knights host home invitational, fall to Wayzata

The STMA volleyball team had one of its busiest weeks of the 2021 season as the section playoffs drew closer. The Lady Knights swept both Centennial and Edina on the road before coming home for their own invitational tournament, where they won every match but one.
The Lady Knights traveled to Circle Pines to take on Centennial Oct. 12. The first set featured several unforced errors by Centennial, allowing STMA to build a big lead and take the set 25-11.
The second set started off a lot closer, but the Lady Knights eventually rallied to take a 14-12 lead and then take the set 25-15. The third set was tied 13-13 before STMA again went on a run to take the lead for good, winning the set 25-18 and sweeping the match.
Head coach Tammy Cornillez said that it was fun to play Centennial because COVID took that opportunity away last season.
“It was a good look for us to be able to make adjustments on all levels,” she said, calling it a fun night overall.
EDINA
The Lady Knights traveled to Edina and came away with another sweep on Thursday, Oct. 14.
STMA took the first set by a score of 25-14. The second set was closer, but the Lady Knights again prevailed 25-19. The third set was the closest of all, with the Lady Knights winning 25-22, once again not conceding a set to the opponent.
With the win, STMA’s streak reached nine straight victories.
STMA INVITATIONAL
The Lady Knights had a busy weekend hosting the STMA Invitational at STMA High School, their final home matches until the section playoffs. They won four out of five matches during the weekend.
STMA played two matches Oct. 15 and three on Oct. 16. On Friday, the Lady Knights defeated Spectrum (10-13) 25-10, 25-16. Their other opponent was Pequot Lakes (17-5), whom they defeated 25-10, 25-22.
On Saturday, the Lady Knights defeated Maple Grove (19-10) 25-18, 25-22. Their final victory of the tournament came against River Falls, a team from Wisconsin, 25-10, 25-20.
STMA ran into its old foe Wayzata again and fell in two sets, 25-21, 25-12. The loss snapped STMA’s winning streak at 13 games.
The Lady Knights played at Moorhead to end the regular season on Tuesday night. Their section fate was not known at the time of publication.
