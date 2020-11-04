Volleyball: Lady Knights fall to Minnetonka, sweep Buffalo

By Jake Schroer
Crow River News Sports
The Lady Knights fell to Minnetonka on Oct. 27 and beat Buffalo for the second time on Thursday night, both road games.
STMA lost to Minnetonka after an encouraging start to the match saw them win the first set 25-23. Minnetonka struck back in the second set as things fell apart for the Lady Knights in a 25-12 loss.
The team tried to rally but came up short again in the third set at 25-19, falling behind 2-1 in sets. Needing a win to force a fifth set, the Lady Knights came close again but ultimately fell 25-22 in the fourth set to drop the match; only the second loss of the year.
BUFFALO
The Lady Knights traveled for their second road game of the week, and they rebounded from Tuesday’s loss with a 3-0 sweep over Buffalo.
STMA had to fight in the first set as Buffalo gave the team a run for its money. The Lady Knights took the first set 25-22 to take the lead.
Buffalo continued to challenge the Lady Knights, but STMA’s depth worked for them and they took the second set 25-16. The team then took the third set 25-14 to finish on a high note with yet another sweep on the season and a season sweep of Buffalo.
Head coach Tammy Cornillez said that a lot of players played well in the match, but there is still work to do.
“We’re still trying to figure it out. It still feels like we’re coming out of a preseason,” she said.
The Lady Knights played Wayzata on Nov. 5. They travel to Hopkins on Friday.
