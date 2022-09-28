Volleyball: Lady Knights endure first losing streak

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

The STMA girls huddle after scoring a point late in Wednesday’s contest.

The Lady Knights volleyball team suffered their first consecutive losses of the 2022 season as they fell to Rogers in five sets Sept. 19 and got swept by Wayzata Sept. 21.

STMA’s match against Rogers went back and forth, like a lot of matches taken to the fifth set. The Lady Knights won the opening set (25-17), only to fall in the second set (18-25) to tie the match at one set apiece.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments