By Jake Schroer
Crow River News Sports
STMA volleyball picked up a nice win over Elk River in the only game of the week on Tuesday night, Sept. 14.
The first set saw the Lady Knights eventually pull away for a 25-17 victory and a 1-0 lead. They led 15-9 and then 22-14 before settling in for the set win. The second set was more lopsided as STMA went on a long run that eventually saw them lead 23-8. Elk River got a couple of points back, but the Lady Knights easily took home the second set 25-11.
This left one last chance for Elk River to make something happen. The Lady Knights made sure not to slip up and let the opponent back into the game. It was a closer set than the second, but eventually it came to the same result, an STMA win by a total of 25-16, and a sweep in three sets.
STMA got its seventh win of the season from Elk River.
Head coach Tammy Cornillez said the team played very well and did a lot of things right.
“I really liked that we started running that middle offense, and that made a big difference for us against Elk River tonight,” she said.
The Lady Knights finally kicked off conference play with Hopkins on Tuesday night. They host Wayzata on Thursday, Sept. 23.
