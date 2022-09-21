Volleyball: Lady Knights beat Elk River, Minnetonka

The Lady Knights took care of business against a section opponent in Elk River, and in their conference opener against Minnetonka.
STMA swept Elk River Sept. 13 in three close sets. Elk River led 18-16 in the first set before the Lady Knights took a 24-22 lead, and then won the set by a score of 25-23.
Elk River led 17-11 in the second set before the Lady Knights came back and tied the set at 19-19, then the set was tied at 22-22. The Lady Knights took three straight points to win the second set and take a 2-0 lead in the match.
The third set was just as close as the rest of the match, with Elk River holding a 17-16 lead at one point. The set went the way of the others as the Lady Knights won it 25-21 to take the match three sets to none.
Madi Gartner had 14 kills in the match.
Head coach Tammy Cornillez said that Elk River has a lot of great players all around.
“We were working on our side controlling our energy and our errors,” she said, adding that the team is still getting to where it wants to be.
Minnetonka
The Lady Knights won their conference opener against Minnetonka Sept. 14.
STMA lost the first set 25-22 against Minnetonka but won the next three to take the match.
After the opening set, the Lady Knights took the second set 25-18. Then, they took the third set 25-11 and the fourth set 25-16.
Tessa Johnson had 15 kills in the contest.
The Lady Knights hosted Rogers Sept. 19. They traveled to Wayzata Sept. 21, after press deadline.
