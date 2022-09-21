Volleyball: Lady Knights beat Elk River, Minnetonka

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

STMA’s Tessa Johnson spikes the ball between two Elk River blockers.

The Lady Knights took care of business against a section opponent in Elk River, and in their conference opener against Minnetonka.

STMA swept Elk River Sept. 13 in three close sets. Elk River led 18-16 in the first set before the Lady Knights took a 24-22 lead, and then won the set by a score of 25-23.

