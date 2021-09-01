Volleyball: Lady Knights battle back, best Rogers in opener, beat Stillwater

By Jake Schroer
Crow River News Sports
The Lady Knights volleyball team benefited from playing an indoor sport on Thursday’s opening night, Aug. 26. Strong storms canceled the soccer doubleheader at STMA High School, but the show went on in the Rogers gymnasium where the two teams played to five sets. The Lady Knights came out on top in the matchup but getting there was anything but easy.
Each set of the 2021 volleyball opener was highly competitive. STMA went on runs in the opening set and led by as many as five points at 21-16, but Rogers made nothing easy, tying the set at 21.
Rogers then scored four of the next six points to win the set 25-23. The second set played out similarly to the first, with the Lady Knights again holding a five-point advantage late in the set. This time, STMA closed it out 25-19 to tie the match 1-1.
The third set needed extra points to decide a winner as both teams ended up scoring 25. The Lady Knights got a point to make it 26-25, only for Rogers to score three straight times and take the set 28-26, taking a 2-1 lead in the match.
The fourth set was just as close as the others as Rogers battled to win and STMA battled to tie and force a fifth set. Tied at 16-16, the Lady Knights swung the momentum with three straight points. Rogers battled back to eventually tie the set at 22. STMA finally won the set 26-24 to take the match to its limit.
Finally, the Lady Knights built a lead and held it in the fifth set. They led 13-8 and then 14-10 before finally scoring the match point to win the final set and take a thrilling match 3-2.
Head coach Tammy Cornillez said that Rogers was a phenomenal team, and they were a real challenge.
“It was a challenge for my team to prepare for this team, and I’m just really part of my team’s ability to make the adjustments and find areas on the court,” she said.
The Lady Knights played in an invitational at Hopkins High School on Saturday, Aug. 28, where they defeated Stillwater 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-22) to improve to 2-0 on the season, earning their first sweep of the year.
The Lady Knights played at Maple Grove on Tuesday, Aug. 31, after press deadline. They play at New Prague on Thursday, Sept. 2, at 2 p.m.
