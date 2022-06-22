Villains no more, Albertville town baseball moves forward

Albertville town baseball enters a new year with a new identity. The team, now known as the Anglers, got off to a 2-6 start in the first eight games of the season.
Head coach Joel Cornell said that he heard lots of negative things regarding the Villains at league meetings and games, so a rebrand was an easy decision.
“We won’t be arguing calls, we won’t be getting kicked out of games, we won’t be fighting with the other team. We want to have fun and play baseball,” he said.
Cornell said that the players picked the new name and new uniforms and were happy with the outcome.
“They wanted a new identity, so it was pretty easy to take the rebrand and make it something that they were happy with,” he said, adding that the players have had an easier time convincing their friends to come and play, and they are having fun.
The team has been mostly competitive in its first season under its new identity, with wins against Clear Lake and Ramsey.
Becker
The most recent game took place June 19 against Becker on a sweltering late afternoon on the road.
Albertville got an excellent performance from Logan Eisentrager in the contest as he threw seven innings and allowed just one run with seven strikeouts. Eric Fouquette reached base four times. Though the Anglers fell by a score of 3-2, the team was in the game until the final out against a team that normally routs them.
“It’s nice to have basically 12 or 13 guys that came out on a day like today and really played well,” head coach Joel Cornell said, calling the result frustrating, but promising.
The Anglers play Saturday, June 25, against Sartell and Sunday, June 26, against St. Joseph.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.