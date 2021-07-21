Villains finish season as comeback falls short

Albertville Villains’ Alex Beckman takes a swing during Sunday’s season finale. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

The Albertville Villains dropped their final pair of games to finish the season.

On Tuesday, July 13, the Villains lost to Rogers by a score of 10-0. The game went just seven innings due to the ten run rule.

On Sunday, July 18, Albertville hosted Clear Lake in the last game of the season. Clear Lake jumped up early in the game on a grand slam and spent most of the game enjoying a sizable lead. Both teams took advantage of mistakes by the other to score runs.

The Villains rallied late in the contest to within a pair of runs, scoring six times to do so, but they fell short by a final score of 11-9.

Manager Joel Cornell said that the team had some fun on the last official day of their season.

“We’ve got guys that are having fun playing baseball again, and they want to keep playing,” he said. Cornell said that the team has 15 players committed to next year’s team and they want to try and get to 18-20.

Albertville could possibly play an exhibition game or two with other teams disqualified from the postseason, but nothing was set in stone as of this writing.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments